Grant County spans over 5,000 square miles, and with Blue Mountain Hospital being the only hospital in the county, emergency medical services are one of the most important needs for our communities. The Emergency Medical Department at BMH is fully staffed, but with the size of the county, volunteers are vital to getting expedited care to patients facing emergencies prior to transport to the hospital.
Blue Mountain Hospital has ambulances stationed in John Day, Prairie City, Monument, Seneca and Long Creek, ready to answer calls should an emergency occur. Currently there are nearly 30 volunteers throughout the county that answer these calls — residing in all the above mentioned locations, as well as Dayville.
When an emergency occurs in one of the outlying communities, a licensed volunteer emergency responder shows up. They will start medical care, then meet up with the John Day ambulance who will then intercept the patient and get them to the hospital for further care. Having these volunteers available allows for much shorter wait times for emergencies.
Blue Mountain Hospital District emergency medical services provide advanced life support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our EMS personnel are highly trained to state and national standards and undergo many hours of continuing education to maintain their knowledge and skills at current standards.
