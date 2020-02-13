Health tips

Yoga instructor Ashley Stevick says yoga is more personal than it is prescriptive — a complementary, integrated health approach that works for most people. She offered these tips to improve overall health.

Listen to your body and get out of your head

"The yoga I teach offers an access point for tuning in and listening to the body," explained Stevick. "Feel your breath and your body at the moment."

Vinyasa, movement led by breath, is meant to get you out of your head and into your body, she said.

Allowing time to get out of your head and connect with your body and breath is not only relaxing, but it also leads to being more present to life and each other, Stevick said.

Create spaciousness in your life

Stevick said creating spaciousness is all about learning to rest comfortably within — taking time out of the day to be present while breathing in a gentle, spacious way can help us live a more connected, fulfilling life, she said.

"Society rewards a churning and busy mind," Stevick said, "and does not encourage us to be still, kind and spacious with oneself."