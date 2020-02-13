Like many people, stress and anxiety ruled every aspect of Ashley Stevick’s life before she began practicing yoga.
“Between the physicality and teachings of yoga, my life and emotional state are a complete 180 degrees from where it was before,” Stevick said.
Today, Stevick is a certified yoga instructor and teaches classes at Canyon Mountain Center and Canyon City Community Center.
Yoga is a mind and body practice that combines physical poses, controlled breathing, meditation and relaxation, she said, helping reduce stress, lower blood pressure and lower heart rate.
“Yoga is about giving yourself time to slow down and tune into your body and your breath,” Stevick said.
Different yoga styles Healing FlowAccording to Stevick, this class is beneficial to everyone, regardless of experience level, but ideal for beginners. The student works on pacing their breath with the movement of the poses.
Gradually, the sequence has longer holds to lengthen tight muscles and nourish connective tissue. The class also offers deep mental relaxation.
Evoke Energy YinEvoke Energy Yin is another one of Stevick’s classes that is beneficial and accessible to anyone. “Yin Yoga is known as the quiet yoga,” Stevick said.
While most of the common forms of yoga focus on moving, yin yoga focuses on passive, seated postures that target the connective tissues in the hips, pelvis and lower spine.
It is a great way to learn how to meditate and still the mind. It is helpful for active people who need to release tension and is also suitable for anyone who needs to relax.
Power Vinyasa FlowPower Vinyasa Flow, by far the most challenging of all the classes, is an energetic form of yoga where students move from one pose to the next while synchronizing their breathing to their movements.
“The pairing of movement and breath is called Vinyasa,” said Stevick. “It creates a sort of moving meditation.”
Stevick teaches the 75-minute class in a heated studio, 86 degrees.
Vin/YinAnother class Stevick teaches in a heated studio, a combination of Power Vinyasa and Evoke Energy Yin, the one-hour class features slow, deep and seated holds.
The passive holds tone connective tissue, tendons and ligaments.
“It is a challenging class, but it is also empowering as well,” Stevick said.
Health benefits of yoga Stress reductionSeveral studies have shown that yoga may help reduce stress and anxiety, Stevick said. It can also enhance your mood and overall sense of well-being.
“Studies show people who practice yoga are more resilient than those who don’t,” Stevick said. “This is likely because movement like yoga rewires the nervous system.”
Improved all-around fitnessPracticing leads to improved balance, flexibility, range of motion and strength.
“For most of my life, I was pretty inactive. I hiked sometimes, spent some time on an elliptical in college, but I never established a regular routine until I practiced yoga,” said Stevick.
Yoga builds strength, mindfulness and resiliency, she said.
Manage chronic conditionsStevick added that yoga could help reduce risk factors for chronic diseases, such as heart disease and high blood pressure. Yoga also helps alleviate chronic conditions, such as depression, pain, anxiety and insomnia, she said.
According to Stevick, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs conducted a study that found that veterans, after six months of twice-a-week yoga, reported a significant decrease in back pain. Stevick added the same study reported the number of patients on opioids dropped from 20% to 8%.
Finding the right balanceStevick said everyone’s body is different and that students should modify the postures based on their individual abilities. That is one of the benefits of the Vinyasa style of yoga, she said.
“It is OK if you can’t do a pose or are simply uncomfortable doing a particular pose,” said Stevick. “The important thing is to become aware of what your body can do.”
Stevick teaches classes Tuesdays through Fridays and intermittently on Saturdays and Sundays. Visit ashleystevickyoga.com for more information about classes or contact Stevick at ashley.stevick@gmail.com.
