Opinions, opinions, opinions. It has been said that “everyone has one,” but I am not sure that the gap between opinions has ever been wider than the last couple years.
While most everyone would agree that we need to support our immune system, how to do that is widely debated. I purposely use the word “support” here, because “boosting” may not be realistic or even beneficial, but we want to support an active and healthy immune system.
Before we get into ways to support our immune system, let’s take a quick overview of our immune system and why it is important to our health that it is functioning properly.
The immune system is a complex network of biologic processes that serve to prevent or limit infections. These are the primary components of the immune system: white blood cells, antibodies, complement system, lymphatic system, spleen, bone marrow and thymus.
This system has an excellent memory of previous microbes or pathogens that we have met in our lives. This allows us to fight off many microbes when we see them again.
I could go on about the function of each of these components and how they are involved in the immune response, but I think for right now, it is adequate to say that they work in harmony to fight off the pesky invaders.
There are also physical barriers. The most obvious are: Skin, mucous membranes and endothelia (e.g., cells lining our blood vessels). These physical barriers attempt to keep the microbes from penetrating our outer defenses and reaching our more susceptible cells.
As I said above, most everyone agrees that we need to support our immune system and, just as important, our physical barriers. But how?
There are a lot of options and there are always new advancements in immune system support, but here we are going to cover tried and true techniques that only require your attention, not spending your dollars.
Winter and flu season has always been a time when people give extra emphasis supporting their immune system and even more so since the start of COVID.
Supporting those physical barriers need to be habits in our daily care of our bodies. Proper hydration of our skin with moisturizers is important to keep our cells tight and decrease penetration of microbes and chemicals.
Our nasal passage and throat work overtime to trap invading substances. The mucosal lining of these areas work best when moist and clear.
Drinking plenty of water and even hydrating these linings directly with the proper concentration of saline keeps them functioning well.
Even our gastrointestinal and urinary tracts help to flush and keep our bodies clear of invading substances.
Diet would be our first and best way to begin supporting our immune system. Eating a well-balanced diet containing lots of fruits and vegetables with some fermented items goes a long way toward keeping us healthy. Using probiotics or regular use of cultured yogurt helps maintain an active beneficial flora that protects us from many invaders.
Getting an adequate amount of sleep on a consistent basis is very important for our bodies to reset and stay healthy.
Reducing stress, physical and emotional, is an important component in a healthy lifestyle. Exercise helps with stress reduction, as well as choosing a positive attitude throughout your day.
Keeping your life smoke-free (even recreationally) will also aid in keeping your immune system healthy.
Maintaining healthy surroundings is also a good idea. Wash your hands, keep the air clean, cook your meats are just a few ways to protect yourself from your environment.
Keeping current on your vaccines is a very important way to support your immune system. Study after study show the benefits of staying up on the recommended vaccines.
Even during COVID, while the topic of vaccines has caused many a heated argument around the living room, the evidence is clear that the severity of COVID symptoms is less in the vaccinated population.
Store shelves are full of products that, through great marketing, claim to support the immune system. While supplements cannot increase your immunity directly, they do provide necessary factors that are used in building and maintaining a healthy immune system.
Not having certain nutrients can possibly lead to a decrease in immune response. With this in mind, first with a well-balanced diet, taking a well-rounded vitamin/mineral combination would not be a bad idea.
In conclusion, do most of the things your mother taught you, and you will be able to support your immune system and maintain a healthy life moving forward.
