Patients with a positive COVID-19 test who experience symptoms are likely eligible for treatment.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month took two monoclonal antibody therapies off the list of approved coronavirus treatments temporarily, citing the fact that they are ineffective against the dominant omicron variant.
But another one, dubbed sotrovimab, is still considered effective against omicron. The therapy is administered intravenously and is available in Grant County for outpatient treatment.
As of late January, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 data tracker, the fast-spreading omicron variant was responsible for 99% of the country’s cases of the virus.
Kimberly Lindsay, Grant County’s public health administrator, said the Oregon Health Authority shipped courses of sotrovimab in January to Canyon Creek Clinic and Blue Mountain Hospital.
Jessica Winegar, the Grant County Health Department’s clinic manager, said it appeared the county had an adequate supply of the monoclonal antibody treatment.
And Shawna Clark from Canyon Creek Clinic said that her office was getting the same quantity as the hospital.
A medical provider is required to order antiviral and monoclonal antibody treatments for patients.
“These are not just walk in and you will get medications,” Winegar said. “This is a discussion that needs to be done between the patient and the provider.”
What are monoclonal antibodies?
According to information from the Food and Drug Administration, monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules that act as substitute antibodies to restore, enhance or mimic the immune system’s attack on disease-producing cells.
For example, monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 may block the virus that causes COVID from attaching to human cells, making it more difficult for the virus to reproduce and cause harm. Monoclonal antibodies may also neutralize a virus.
Are these treatments free?
In most cases, Winegar said, insurance will pay for the treatments. If a person does not have insurance or their insurance does not cover the treatment, then the health provider can write the cost of the procedure off and request reimbursement through a program managed by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.
