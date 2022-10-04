Francis Clemens Sels, one of the lovable characters of Canyon City in the good old pioneer days, was called “Uncle” by all of the people — not the type of uncle who loaned money and took usurious interest. He loaned money, however, to his friends and he never worried about repayment of the principal, let alone the interest payments. Some people took advantage of his generosity, it is said, but they were few in number.

When Phil Metschan, Sr., was married in 1865, he struck his boyhood friend, “F.C.” Sels, for a loan to establish himself in the butcher business. Sels loaned the money to him on the one condition that he keep out of the gambling halls. Metschan liked to take a chance once in a while, which is not foreign to the nature of a miner.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.