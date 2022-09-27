CANYON CITY
IN ASHESFire Totaly Destroys the County Seat of Grant County, The Fire Totaly Destroys Our Thriving City. The Alarm Was Sounded at 10:30 Last Night.
TOTAL LOSS WILL REACH TWO HUNDRED THOUSAND
The alarm of fire was turned in about 10:30 last night. The blaze was discovered in the Elk Horn hotel. In ten minutes form the time the alarm was turned in the hotel was a sheet of flames. The firemen worked bravely and nobly, in fact every man woman and child in the city worked as they never worked before, to save the property of our worthy citizens who by years of hard toil had accumulated a start in this world and were in a few minutes financially wrecked. The following are the principal losers:
Canyon City Brewery, F.C. Sels, proprietor, loss $80,000.
Brown & Simpson, store building owned by M.M. Fredenberg and T.M. Britten, loss $1000.
Dr. B.F. Butler, dentist instruments $250.
I.J. Hagnewood, hay grain etc. $2000.
Fred Berry, Great Northern restaurant loss $400.
Guernsey & Clark, Red Front Saloon $3000.
Tomy Briteen $700 loss on Valade Hotel.
Alvo Dore and wife, clothing etc. $200.
Hicks & cattenach, law books etc. $800.
Col. D.I. Asbury, residence etc. 3000 dollars.
A. Hinch, stock of general merchandise, residence, and in fact everything he had, valued at twelve thousand dollars.
Cunnington & Horsley, general merchandise, loss, twenty thousand dollars.
Valade Hotel, Henry Valade proprietor, five thousand dollars.
Hinch restaurant building three hundred dollars.
R.A. Hines, residence and blacksmith shop and fixtures, value three thousand dollars.
S.E. Bollinger, residence, contents saved, value two hundred and fifty dollars.
McBean & Miller, livery stable and contents, fifteen hundred dollars no horses were burned.
Miller residence, value one thousand dollars and one hundred dollars in money.
V. Cozad, Books and law office fixtures valued at one hundred and fifty dollars.
Safe in charge of O.P. Cresap, containing ten thousand dollars belonging to the Odd Fellows.
TOM MORRISON SUFFICATED
Mr. Tom Morrison came near meeting death in the Ashford residence. When found he was near dead he having been strangled by the smoke, while fighting fire.
Our little city puts in a miserable appearance this morning as the cold gray dawn appears. All that is left of our thriving city is the smouldering emblems of an unmerciful fire. We are homeless and if ever a people needed aid it is now. Over half of our population is homeless and we are without beds, the county court house was used as a home for a great number, others who found quarters with friends.
There have been many disasterous fires of late, but none can compare with last night’s terrible fire. Of the many homeless families in our city are some of our oldest and most respected citizens, who were happily housed in comfortable homes, are today left penniless. Of all the property destroyed there was not one dollar of insurance. Insurance companies refused the risks or made rates so high that it was impossible to carry a policy.
Grant County News Only Business House Left in Grant County’s Seat
The Grant County News Office is still doing business in the same old stand, and is the only business house left in Canyon City, and can say that we feel deeply the terrible disaster of last night. Oh! How hard it is to think of the many homeless families that but yesterday were happy and contented. To think of the poor homeless children who are huddled together at the few remaining homes.
NOTICE
The Court House is hereby opened to the people of Canyon City, that they might have shelter from the cold.
J.A. Laycock County Judge
The Great northern Restaurant will be opened up immediately, in the Bowling Ally.
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
Notice is hereby given that there will be a meeting of the citizens at the Court House at 2 o’clock today. All citizens are requested to attend.
COME TO THE MEETING AT 2
