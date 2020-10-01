The Bales Ranch south of Kimberly on Highway 19, owned by Minnie Bales, was sold to Art and Rena Waldorf in 1946. They named it the “W-4.”
The Waldorfs pastured cattle for singer and actor Bing Crosby. Crosby would bring cattle in every spring and weigh them in and in the fall he weigh them back on and haul them back to another ranch.
The Waldorfs sold the ranch to Mr. Hulburt from Idaho in 1956. The property included 35,000 BLM land, which the BLM leased to the Waldorfs for pasture.
In the early 1960s, the ranch was bought by Arabs, and Howard Gable was the manager.
In the late ‘60s to mid-’70s, the ranch was purchased by Ambassador Neesen.
When the Bales owned the ranch, it was home to 12 bands of sheeps, 24,000 ewes.
At present, the property is called Longview Ranch.
