J. R. Campbell, John Day lawyer, began his duties as the 11th judicial district circuit judge Monday. Campbell was appointed by Governor Mark Hatfield to replace Edward H. Howell who was named as judge of the Oregon tax court.
Campbell is the first new circuit judge in 15 years since 1949 when Howell became the circuit judge serving Gilliam, Sherman, Wheeler and Grant counties. Campbell will retain office until Jan. 2, 1967. To remain in office longer he will have to run in the 1966 general elections.
The new circuit judge is a native of Montana and is a 1942 law graduate of Willamette University College of the Law. Shortly after graduation Campbell joined the Navy and served as a communication officer in the South Pacific. He was released from active duty in 1945 with the rank of lieutenant.
In 1946 Campbell came to Grant County to practice law and two years later he became a partner in the Yokom & Campbell law firm. Campbell’s new job requires that his partnership be dissolved, since a judge cannot be engaged in private practice.
Campbell married Nell Barber of Burns in 1942 and they now have two sons, Mike and Jack, who attend John Day grade school. The Campbells live at 210 NW Fourth Ave. in John Day.
In addition to his law practice, Campbell has been active as a coach and manager of the Grant County Junior Legion baseball team since 1950. He does not know as of yet if he will continue with his baseball activities since becoming the circuit court judge.
