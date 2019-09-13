1. Chinese gold scales and case
2. “Crown” fluting iron, patented in 1875, used to create fluted, pleated or ruffled accents on women’s clothing, when sewing a new garment. A heated iron was inserted into the hollow interior of the rollers.
3. Horse snowshoe
Though not very successful, sets of these horseshoes were used in logging operations in the McCall, Idaho, area.
4. Moonshine whiskey, from Cy Bingham in 1929 near Vance Creek, which runs into Canyon Creek at the Joaquin Miller Resort. Bingham was Grant County sheriff from 1921-1933.
5. Rope twister
6. Gold mortar used in Susanville in the late 1800s.
