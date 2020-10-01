"During a swift motor march toward the Danube River in pursuit of the enemy, Captain Wright preceded the convoy by several miles for the purpose of organizing civilian groups to remove the numerous road blocks and abatis which would otherwise have delayed the battalion’s advance. When he came upon a section of road which was hastily mined for a distance of one thousand yards, Captain Wright located and removed the mines, enabling the battalion to continue its swift advance. Captain Wright’s outstanding bravery and devotion to duty under hazardous conditions reflect credit upon himself and upon the Armed Forces of the United States."

—The Blue Mountain Eagle, Sept. 14, 1945

Pull Quote