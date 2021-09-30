Circuit Court Judge J. R. Campbell, John Day, will fill the Oregon Court of Appeals seat vacated last December by Lee Johnson, announced Gov. Vic Atiyeh Friday in Salem. Johnson left the bench to become Atiyeh’s assistant when the governor took office in January.
Campbell, 60, has been Circuit Court judge in Grant County since his 1965 appointment by then-Gov. Mark Hatfield. A prominent county lawyer since the end of World War II, he was picked last week by Atiyeh among 19 other candidates in the state. The governor said Friday he was “attentive” to the results of a recently released Oregon Bar Association poll of attorneys, and the recommendations of an informal advisory committee, which unanimously endorsed the one-time John Day lawyer.
Campbell said this week he was pleasantly surprised with the governor’s choice and indicated he will move to the Salem area when he is sworn into office Monday, March 19. He will join nine other justices on the state’s second highest tribunal. A $44,619 yearly salary comes with the appointment.
The judge, 1942 graduate of Willamette Law School, is a native of Cut Bank, Montana. Following service in the Navy during World War II, Campbell returned to John Day, where he was a law partner with Orville Yokum. He was elected to the Circuit Court post in 1966 following his appointment by Hatfield, and ran unopposed in both 1972 and 1978.
Campbell and his wife, Nell, have two sons.
Atiyeh has not named a successor for Campbell’s post, though it will be a Grant County lawyer. Campbell said he had expected to governor to name someone this week, but apparently he will not.
The informal governor’s committee, an eight-member panel of “distinguished” lawyers, said Campbell was “exceptionally well qualified” for the job, the governor said. Campbell will face election to the post in 1982.
Prairie City man levels charges against Campbell
Charges of incompetence, malfeasance and delinquency in office were filed last week with the Judicial Fitness Commission of Oregon against Circuit Court Judge J. R. Campbell by Prairie City resident and councilman Robert P. Anderson, the Eagle has learned.
Anderson, citing Article VII Section 6 (amended) of the Oregon State Constitution, charged in his letter to the commission misconduct in office against Campbell. Also charged, under separate cover, was Justice of the Peace Babs Brainard, Justice Court No. 2, Prairie City.
Anderson requested the removal of both judges from offices and detailed what he alleged to be offenses punishable by dismissal. The Prairie City man cited recent accounts concerning a ruling from Campbell ordering Justice of the Peace Jean V. Zeiler to change a sentence she passed in a criminal trespass case, and the release of Ken E. Ferro, who was arrested last month on two felony charges, on his own recognizance.
Anderson also leveled charges against JP Brainard alleging misconduct in a recent case involving courtroom procedures.
The Judicial Fitness Commission is a nine-member body of judges, lawyers and citizens, which investigates charges against judges and recommends to the Oregon Supreme Court whether disciplinary action against judges is necessary. Such action could be removal from office, suspension from office or public censure.
Under Article VII Section 6 of the state constitution, public officers cannot be impeached, but incompetency, malfeasance or delinquency in office may be tried in the same manner as criminal offenses.
When contacted this week, Campbell said he was not concerned about the Anderson letter. “I would guess most judges in the state have had at least one of these complaints filed against them during their careers,” he said.
Bob Oliver, assistant to Gov. Vic Atiyeh, said Wednesday the allegations against Campbell would be “checked out” with the Judicial Fitness Commission. Atiyeh named Campbell to fill a vacant Court of Appeals seat last Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.