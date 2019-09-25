Kim Lemons and his wife, Carla, received a Sesquicentennial Award as owners of Ingle Butte Ranches in Mt. Vernon. The award was presented by the Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program.
“Our ranch is the oldest in Grant County,” Kim said. “We’re pretty tickled about the award.”
The Lemons’ ranch was originally founded by Kim’s great-great-grandfather William Dana “W.D.” Ingle.
Ingle’s daughter, Laura (Ingle) Lemons, and her husband, John Wesley Lemons, took ownership of the property. John Wesley arrived in Oregon in 1857, traveling by wagon train.
The ranch was passed down to their son Brice Lemons and his wife, Inez, then to Dennis Lemons and his wife, Margaret, Kim’s parents.
After Dennis Lemons opened a hardware store around 1973, he handed the ranch operation over to his son, Kim.
Kim said he and his wife, Carla, were both age 19 and newly married when they took on the responsibility of the ranch.
As in the early days, they grow hay and have a cow and calf operation, raising Charolais, Angus and Hereford cross cattle.
Certain improvements over the years have made many tasks easier.
“Dad used to talk about harnessing horses at 4 or 5 in the morning, feeding the horses before breakfast, then coming back out and feeding cattle,” Kim said, adding, “Now it’s as easy as starting up the pickup.”
Having four or five men irrigate sections of the ranch has been replaced with pivots.
“It makes life a heck of a lot easier than it used to be,” Kim said.
But cattle don’t wait to be fed, and there are still duties such as pulling calves in the middle of the night in bitter cold weather.
“You have a job 365 days of the year,” Carla said
Kim recalled the ‘70s were especially rough years.
“My dad and I started excavating in 1974,” Kim said. L&L Excavating, is now managed by Kim with his son John Wesley. They also run Kim Lemons Livestock Transportation.
“That was how we kept the ranch going,” Kim said. “The cattle check sometimes didn’t support the ranch for the full year.”
Kim and Carla also have a daughter, Sara (Lemons) Wilson, married to Mitch Wilson, and they own a welding business in John Day. They have two children, son Rowdy and daughter Addison.
John has a son named Wyatt.
“All the kids and grandkids help immensely on the ranch,” Kim said.
Kim said he and his wife have worked side by side over the years.
“She’s been a wonderful ranch wife,” he said.
She and his mother, Margaret, who will be 95 in December, would feed cattle while he had construction jobs, and Carla would feed ranch crews, when sometimes 10 guests would turn into 15, but “she’d make it work,” he said.
Although there have been tough and lean times, Kim said his experiences pale in comparison to hardships faced by his ancestors.
His great-grandparents John Wesley and Laura raised 11 children, eight sons and three daughters, on the ranch.
The senior John Wesley moved to Grant County in 1875 at age 18, and married Laura in 1876.
They later bought the old Grant County Fairgrounds property, adjacent to the ranch, from B.C. Trowbridge, when the fairgrounds relocated to John Day.
The large family moved into what was the fairgrounds pavilion and lived there from 1880-1901.
An outline of the race track, where the storied horse named Mt. Vernon competed, can still be seen by airplane, Kim said.
John Wesley operated a threshing machine and the family ran a stone mill, powered by water from Butte Creek, to make flour that they sold to Grant County families. Kim’s grandfather Brice Lemons supplemented the ranching income by milking six or seven cows a day by hand.
Growing up on the ranch, Kim said he and his sister Susan (Wilson) “did a lot of buckarooing” — moving cattle, feeding and more — and his other sister Sandra (Johnson) helped their mom cook big ranch meals. His brother Larry Lemons, who lived in Alaska, passed away last year. Kim said family members still help during branding time and feeding cattle on the weekends.
“It’s my turn to take care of it, until I can hand it down to the next generation,” Kim said.
