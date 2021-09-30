A more selective caseload with more time for judicial review are two of the differences former John Day attorney and judge J.R. “Bob” Campbell expects to find when he takes a seat on the Oregon Supreme Court next month.
For Campbell, who was appointed to the high court post last week by Gov. Vic Atiyeh, it was yet another step following in the path of Justice Ed Howell, who is retiring from the court seat.
In a phone interview with the Eagle following his appointment, Campbell noted that most cases that reach the state Supreme Court come through the Court of Appeals. There will be fewer cases for review, meaning more time for each case, he pointed out.
Despite press reports that he was Atiyeh’s first choice for the post, Campbell said he never felt appointment was a sure thing. “You just have to feel fortunate when you get it,” he said.
Campbell said he will run for election to the Supreme Court seat when the unexpired term he is filling expires in January 1983.
“This seat has historically and traditionally been filled from eastern Oregon, and I think I am obligated to run for it,” the judge said. To seek election Campbell will need to run in a primary contest in the Spring of 1982.
Howell is retiring from the seat effective Nov. 30, and Campbell’s appointment will take effect Dec. 1.
Campbell was one of six persons recommended for the Supreme Court position by the Oregon State Bar as being exceptionally well qualified. There had been 15 nominees.
Howell, 65, is another former John Day attorney and judge who moved to appointment on the Supreme Court in 1970. His appointment came from then Gov. Tom McCall. In all, Howell has served as a judge for 31 years.
The 62-year-old Campbell has seemingly been following in Howell’s footsteps all the way back to law school.
Howell was a senior at Willamette Law School the year Campbell began as a freshman at the same law school.
Campbell independently followed Howell to Grant County in 1946 when Campbell began practicing law with Roy Kilpatrick. From 1948 to 1965 Campbell practiced with Orville Yokom.
Campbell eventually filled the circuit court seat here that was held by Howell.
Campbell was appointed to the Court of Appeals by Atiyeh in March 1979.
A 1942 graduate of Willamette Law School, Campbell also did his undergraduate work at Willamette University. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1946.
His salary for the Supreme Court position will be $51,356 annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.