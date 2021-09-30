OPINION: Campbell good choice
We are confident that former John Day attorney and circuit judge J.R. “Bob” Campbell will continue the capable performance of retiring justice Ed Howell on the Oregon Supreme Court.
Campbell was named to fill the seat last week by Gov. Vic Atiyeh. Howell’s term will expire Nov. 30, and Campbell’s appointment commences Dec. 1.
The seat is one which has traditionally and historically been filled by someone from the 18 Oregon counties east of the Cascades.
Geographics aside, Campbell clearly qualifies for the appointment on the basis of merit alone.
He was the only one of six nominees recommended by the Oregon State Bar’s Board of Governors with appeals court experience.
Campbell has been practicing law for 38 years and served here as a circuit court judge before going on to an appeals court appointment in 1979.
Campbell will have to seek election to the job he has been appointed. In going through the electoral process following his appointment to the appeals court, Campbell already has attained a certain amount of statewide name exposure that should prove helpful later.
While living in Salem now, Campbell pointed out during a phone interview with the Eagle last week that he still owns his home here and plans one day to return to Grant County.
With our congratulations to Campbell go our regrets at seeing Ed Howell leaving the court.
For Howell, his retirement is the conclusion of a distinguished career as a trial lawyer, circuit judge, tax court judge and supreme court judge.
With a total of 31 years on the bench, the 65-year-old Howell has the most experience of any judge now sitting in Oregon.
We salute both these Grant County men for their continued record of outstanding service to justice in Oregon.
Panthers are state champs
The Prairie City steamroller hit some rough road on its way to the State Class A volleyball championship.
The Panthers persevered, however, over stubborn Sacred Heart, and then flattened Sheridan in two quick sets to bring the state title back to Grant County after a one-year absence.
A Grant County team has owned the state Class A volleyball title in seven of the past eight years now. Prairie City, under Coach Dennis Lynch, won the title in 1973, 1974, 1978 and 1980 while Dayville, under Coach Norm Hoffman, took the title in 1975, 1976 and 1977.
In winning this year’s title, Prairie City defeated Vernonia (15-5, 17-15), Sacred Heart (12-15, 15-11, 15-13) and Sheridan (15-7, 15-7).
The championship Panthers placed two players, Noreen Hager and Carman Woofolk, on the first team all star squad and Leanna Lewis was placed on second team. Lynch felt, however, that the all star team had a notable lack of setters in the selection and felt Christie Young also deserved a first team spot.
While the Panthers played Sheridan in the championship match, Lynch felt the title was actually decided in the Sacred Heart match. It was a match that took more than an hour and a half to complete with single volleys lasting up to 45 seconds.
Antlerless elk hunt underway
Grant County’s 1980 elk season is grinding down to a conclusion as some 1,750 hunters with special permits stalk anterless elk through Sunday.
Assistant game biologist Ron Garner said this week that the antlerless season appeared to be off to a slow start in the near units, but was likely to pick up as the season progresses.
The antlerless season is controlled with 200 tags issued for Beulah, 250 for Murderers Creek, 100 for Northside west, 200 for Northside east and 800 in Desolation.
Garner didn’t feel success in the near units was over 10 to 15 percent. However, no report was available for Desolation unit, which has the largest elk herd and the most hunters.
A lot of hunters over the weekend appeared to be driving the roads and looking for elk sign before getting out to hunt, Garner said. He felt hunter success would average 25 to 30 percent in the near units by the end of the season with Desolation success going as high as 60 percent.
The now completed two-part bull elk season appears to have been much better this year than last, Garner said, although final statistics have not yet been compiled. Hunter pressure was up by 75 percent over the last year, he said. Most of the increase was in the near units.
Snowfall at the end of the bull seasons helped pick up the hunter success this year, Garner felt.
Fish and Wildlife will be closely watching the bull elk populations for the next fwe years to monitor how severely the bull-only seasons will cut into the crop of prime bull elk.
Garner noted that hunter conduct has been good this year.
Medicine story doesn’t work
A 33-year-old Portland man said it was the cold medicine, but a Grant County Justice Court jury still found him guilty of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
The jury deliberated less than 15 minutes before coming back with a guilty verdict against Harold Dean Smith.
Smith had contended that the reason he appeared to be intoxicated when he was given a brethalyzer test was the Nyquil cold medicine he had taken. Smith admitted that he also had some champagne with his dinner. The cold medicine is 25 percent alcohol, it was brought out in the trial.
Following the guilty verdict, Justice Jean Zeiler levied a $410 fine but suspended $50 of it.
Smith was cited Sept. 198 by state police on Highway 26 west of Mt. Vernon. He entered a not guilty plea and the trial was held Nov. 14.
County tax bills re-computed, mailed
The delayed Grant County property tax bills went into the mail Monday of this week, over a month sooner than county officials originally estimated they could redo the bills and get them mailed out.
County Judge John Moreau reported earlier this week that all but a few of the bills were mailed out Monday and the remainder were sent Friday with a due date of Dec. 15 for the first payment of taxes.
Property owners who pay their entire tax bill by Dec. 15 will qualify for a 3 percent discount, while persons making a two-thirds payment will get a 2 percent discount.
Second payment of taxes will come due Feb. 15, as normal, and the final payment will be due May 15.
The assessor’s office completed its re-computation of the tax roll, and turned it over to the tax collector’s office Tuesday, Nov. 18, according to Assessor James Allen.
The turnover includes the tax statements, but Mona Nodine, assistant tax collector, said in the meantime statements had to be pulled for lending agencies and pre-collections had to be deducted from some of the statements before the bills could be mailed out.
The county had estimated last month when the state ordered the tax rolls to be re-computed that the tax bills would not go out before Jan. 1.
All tax bills had to be re-computed because the assessor’s office failed to compute property under forest and farm deferral at 87.6 percent of its deferred value the first time the statements were done.
With tax bills going out before the first of December, property owners in the county will be paying in time to make the deductions for their 1980 income tax returns.
The relatively fast job of re-computing the tax bills should also lessen the impact of a late distribution of tax receipts to the taxing districts around the county.
The schedule now should permit a tax distribution sometime in January.
Assessor James Allen credited a good deal of hard work by his staff with getting the tax bills re-computed so quickly.
Nodine added that “everyone feared more problems, but it went really smooth.”
CP seeks rate hike
CP National Corporation has announced that it filed for a proposed rate increase with the Public Utility Commissioner of Oregon for its Eastern Oregon Electric operations.
The company said this increase is necessary for CP National to recover the increased cost of purchased power from their supplier, Idaho Power Company.
If granted, the increase would raise the average residential customer’s monthly bill of 1,000 kilowatt hours by $7.95, effective Dec. 18, 1980. The proposed rate increase is in addition to a rate increase the company filed with PUC earlier this month. The average increase in that proposal is estimated at $1.28.
According to President and Chief Executive Officer Ben W. Agee, “This increase is required to offset the purchased power increase from our supplier; ti will not add to CP National’s profit.”
Yearling market active
John B. Kirby, operator at the La Grande Livestock Auction yard, reported an active market on yearling steers and heifer calves. He added, “The demand was strong for bred cows and heifers. We had a very good sale despite the depressed market conditions everywhere.”
There were 45 buyers and 80 consignors representing six counties at the Thursday, Nov. 20, sale.
Following is a summary of last week’s sale:
STEERS — Under 300 pounds, $75-$77; 300-400 pounds, $72-$76; 400-500 pounds, $70-$74; 500-600 pounds, $70-$72; 600-700 pounds, $68-$70; over 800 pounds, $67-$70; plain, $45-$60.
HEIFERS were still bringing $10 to $12 lower than the steers.
Commercial and utility cows, $43-$57; canners and cutters, $37-$42.50; stock cows, $400-$490; bulls, $52-$58.
There were 46 salable hogs: fat hogs, $42.50; sows, $33.50-$37.50.
There were 48 salable sheep: lambs, $57.
There were six salable horses: over 1,000 pounds, $42.
