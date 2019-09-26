A photo postcard of the baseball team from Prairie City High School, 1915-16. The players lined up in front of the wooden bleachers are, from left, Elbert Stockdale, Iggie Campbell, Morgan Timms, Callie Collier, Robert Damon, Walter Eight, Kenneth McHaley, Charles Collier and Bob Kimzey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.