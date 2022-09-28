Joe Sewell

Joe Sewell, who lived from 1878 to 1898, was known as “an attractive rogue and an excellent horseman and athlete.”

 Used with the permission of the Grant County Museum

Born on April 11, 1878, Joe Sewell was the youngest of Columbus and Louisa Sewell’s children. Joe passed at a young age so his life isn’t as well documented as that of his father, Columbus, or his brother, Tom.

What is known about Joe is that he loved the horse racing, drinking and fighting that often came with life on the frontier. A well-known boxer, Joe was known as the best fighter in the area for a time.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.