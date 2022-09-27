Louisa Sewell with baby

Louisa Sewell holding a baby, possibly her son Thomas Grant Sewell.

 Used with the permission of the Grant County Museum

Columbus Sewell married a woman named Louisa. More than 20 years younger than her husband, she bore three children, two of whom — sons Tom and Joe — survived into adulthood.

Louisa was born on March 15, 1842, in Virginia. She was fond of croquet and even had a croquet court constructed opposite her residence to entertain her houseguests.

