Columbus Sewell married a woman named Louisa. More than 20 years younger than her husband, she bore three children, two of whom — sons Tom and Joe — survived into adulthood.
Louisa was born on March 15, 1842, in Virginia. She was fond of croquet and even had a croquet court constructed opposite her residence to entertain her houseguests.
Louisa was also well known for the ice cream she made and sold to residents of Canyon City and Grant County. Louisa passed away on Feb. 7, 1893, with many of the town’s women coming to see her shortly before and after her death.
Louisa Sewell in the news
Mrs. Sewell has had a large arbor, with tables and seats, erected opposite her residence, and where she will be happy to serve all with delicious ice cream and cake who may favor her with a call on the Fourth of July. She is also having a beautiful croquet ground laid off, where all who appreciate this popular game may indulge to their heart’s content.
The Grant County News, Canyon City, Or., Thurs. July 3, 1884
Mrs. C. Sewell, at the lower end of Canyon City, has excellent ice cream at all times during the hot weather.
The Grant County News, Canyon City, Or., Thurs., June 2, 1887, Vol. IX, #10, pg 3, col. 2, para 14
I can see...,...and the only colored boy, Tom Sewell, whose mother used to make and sell wonderful ice cream.
Oregon Inn-Side News, Phil Metschan, Jr., Portland, Or., April-May-June, 1948, Vol 1, #42 p. 7
