Grant Union Defeats Taft Hi to Win State ‘B’ Championship

The “B” high school football championship of Oregon was won by the Grant Union high school “Prospectors” in a hard-fought game with the Taft “Tigers” Western Oregon champions, played on the Grant County fairgrounds, Thanksgiving Day, before one of the largest if not the largest crowd ever to assemble in Grant County for a gridiron battle, Grant defeating the coastal team, 12-6.

