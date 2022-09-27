Grant Union Defeats Taft Hi to Win State ‘B’ Championship
The “B” high school football championship of Oregon was won by the Grant Union high school “Prospectors” in a hard-fought game with the Taft “Tigers” Western Oregon champions, played on the Grant County fairgrounds, Thanksgiving Day, before one of the largest if not the largest crowd ever to assemble in Grant County for a gridiron battle, Grant defeating the coastal team, 12-6.
The Prospectors, who the week previous had clinched the Eastern Oregon “B” championship by beating Maupin 6-0, displayed wonderful team work against the powerful Taft team, with exceptionally brilliant defensive play against Taft’s whirl-wind passing attack. The Taft boys, who the week previous emerged victorious over Dayton by scoring four touch downs, via the air, in the last five minutes of the game, overcoming Dayton’s half-time lead of 14-0, succeeded in completing nine passes out of 17 attempts and scored their touchdown from the old “deadman” sneaker play after the kickoff immediately following Grant’s first touchdown in the second quarter. Grant’s first score came after Taft lost the ball on downs on the 50 yd. line, through a series of power plays featuring Trowbridge and McKinnis, the latter making the touchdown on an end run. Both teams failed to convert for the extra point and, with 2 minutes time left in the half, the score stood 6-6. Grant then made its second and final score, taking the ball again on downs and putting it over by successive power plays, McKinnis also making this touchdown. The try for extra point again failed and at half time the score was 12-6 for Grant, and remained that when the timer’s gun ended the game.
In the scoreless last half, Taft tried many passes, in fact, during the entire game, they used only five line plays. Gene Bauman, Taft’s left half, did the passing and he has a wicked aim, but Grant’s defensive work against these passes was also wicked, and until the last play of the game which stopped on the 35-yd. stripe, Taft was never able to get within Grant’s 40-yard line.
The Grant coach, Tommy Johnson, said, as did many of the local fans that the boys came through with the greatest playing they have displayed all season. A statistical record of the game reveals that Grant made 10 first downs to Taft’s five; Grant made 201 yards and Taft made 152 yards from scrimmage and passes; Taft tried 17 passes, completed nine; Grant intercepted four passes. Grant’s quarterback, Glenn Eddy averaged 41 yards on his punts in this game.
The Prospectors displayed excellent team work and, it would be difficult to pick any one or two men for individual starring honors. Each and every player on the team shares in the credit for this hard-earned victory. Coach Johnson used both his light and heavy backfield combinations and also did considerable substituting in the line. Nearly every man on the squad got into the game.
Bruce Barker, Taft quarterback, was outstanding in defensive play, and Lonnie Headrick, 6 ft. 5 in. end, showed up well in the Taft line.
Doc Mason, Bend high school coach, who refereed, said this was one of the cleanest games over which he had ever officiated and highly praised the boys for fine sportsmanship. There were only four penalties called.
Bounty Paid on 60 Coyotes Since November 15th
From November 15th, which was the date the bounty plan became effective, to November 30, there were 60 coyote pelts brought to the county clerk’s office at Canyon City. The bounty is $2.00 and the total amount paid out in November was $120.00.
Marine Center at Klamath Falls
Announcement was made Tuesday by Congressman Lowell Stockman that construction of a $2,500,000 recuperation center for marines at Klamath Falls has been approved by Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox. The center will have a capacity of 3,000 men and 100 officers and will be used by marines injured in the south Pacific and who are now hospitalized on the west coast, Stockman said.
