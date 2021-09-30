Oregon’s 24th Judicial District is coming up on its 25th anniversary next year.
Before the 24th district was created in 1997, Harney County was part of Malheur County’s judicial district and Grant County was with Baker County in the 8th District.
Former Circuit Judge William D. Cramer Jr., the 24th Judicial District’s first judge, said that Sen. Gene Timms, who was from Burns and was the majority leader in the Senate, said he liked the idea of having a judge who could preside in both Grant and Harney counties.
Cramer told the Eagle that establishing the judicial district allowed for the cultivation of local relationships with county courts, mental health providers, juvenile authorities and police departments, relationships that would not have been possible to develop with a judge coming over periodically.
“I thought it would make more sense to have our own district,” he said. “And I think it still makes sense.”
At the time the new district was created, he said, some thought the district did not require a full-time judge. However, a study by the National Center for State Courts found that Grant and Harney were busier per judge than Baker County with just one judge or Malheur County with its two judges. Even with their post-conviction relief, Cramer said, they found out that, at the time, the 24th District needed, much of the time, more than one judge.
That has changed since then, according to Cramer, but, nonetheless, the area still needs a full-time judge.
Cramer retired from the bench at the end of 2019 and now serves as a senior judge on temporary assignments throughout the state.
Honoring the legal community in Grant and Harney counties
The 24th Judicial District’s current Circuit Court judge, Rob Raschio, told the Eagle that the legal community in Grant and Harney counties has an extraordinary history. Even though the district is among the smallest by case volume in the state, he noted, it has sent two judges to the Oregon Supreme Court.
“It impresses upon me how important this job is and how important it is for someone to do well,” he said. “It raises the bar.”
Since taking office at the beginning of this year, Raschio has created a history display in the Grant County Courthouse with photos and memorabilia of judges and attorneys from the area.
Cramer, who majored in American history at Harvard University, said he believes the history of the legal community in Grant and Harney counties should give area residents a sense of continuity in what can seem like a turbulent era.
“I think it provides, especially in more chaotic times, a sense of ‘we can get through this,’” he said. “There’s a certain security there. Institutions have been there and existed for long periods of time, and plus I just think we have an interesting history in Grant and Harney County and in this part of the state.”
