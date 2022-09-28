Tom Sewell was born in Grant County on June 4, 1869, and was the eldest of Columbus and Louisa Sewell’s children. A freight hauler like his father, Tom developed a reputation as a man willing to help anybody who needed help, often acting as nurse to sick members of his community.
Tom was married twice, first to a woman named Cora and later to a woman from Portland following Cora’s passing in 1919. The name of Tom’s second wife appears to be lost to history.
Tom was well liked within his community, and a petition for leniency was circulated throughout Canyon City and signed by many of the men in town following Tom’s arrest for selling whiskey to a Native American during Prohibition. The petition failed in its intended purpose as Tom was incarcerated in the Oregon State Penitentiary and served the full length of his sentence, for which Tom felt no ill will.
Tom passed in 1943, a few days after suffering a blow to the head while traveling to Portland. His wife brought his body back to Canyon City to be buried with other members of his family.
Tom Sewell in the news
John Day — Thos. Sewel and George Sollinger were in town with two wagons each loaded with wool for Baker City.
The Grant County News, Canyon City, Or., Thurs., June 13, 1889, Vol. XI 12, col. 4
Three colored people came over from Baker with Tom Sewall the other day, and two of them, a man and his wife have gone to work cooking at the City Hotel.
The Grant County News, Canyon City, Or., Thurs., Jan. 8, 1891, Vol. XII, #41, p. 3, col. 1, para 29
Tom Sewell arrived in the city Monday with the usual amount of freight. Freighters are kept busy these days as the roads are in good condition, and there is no knowing how long they will remain so.
The Grant County News, Canyon City, Or., Thurs., Oct. 22, 1891, Vol. XIII #31, p. 3, col. 1, para, 15
Tom Sewall finds the freight business rather slow. He made as high as fifteen miles in three days, which is good traveling considering the stormy weather in the mountains,
The Grant County News, Canyon City, Or.,Thurs., Dec. 10, 1891, Vol. XIII, #38, p. 3, col. 2, para 23.
Tom Sewell arrived in the city Monday with the usual amount of freight. Freighters are kept busy these days as the roads are in good condition, and there is no knowing how long they may remain so.
The Grant County News, Canyon City, Or., Thurs., Oct. 22, 1891, Vol. XIII, # 31, P. 3, col. 1, para 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.