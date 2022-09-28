Tom Sewell wagon team

A four-horse team pulling a wagon driven by Tom Sewell. A band known as the Reno Racketeers is riding in the wagon.

 Used with the permission of the Grant County Museum

Tom Sewell was born in Grant County on June 4, 1869, and was the eldest of Columbus and Louisa Sewell’s children. A freight hauler like his father, Tom developed a reputation as a man willing to help anybody who needed help, often acting as nurse to sick members of his community.

Tom was married twice, first to a woman named Cora and later to a woman from Portland following Cora’s passing in 1919. The name of Tom’s second wife appears to be lost to history.

