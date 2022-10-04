Whiskey Gulch Gang can-can girls for history page

The Whiskey Gulch Gang can-can girls perform their high-kick dance routine Saturday, June 11, 2022, during the ‘62 Days Parade, which commemorates the discovery of gold in Canyon City in 1862. The 1962 centennial celebration was marked by the Blue Mountain Eagle with a special edition, excerpts of which appear on this page.

 Steven Mitchell/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

Three words, “a decided success,” best describe the Canyon City centennial celebration ceremony held Friday and Saturday in commemoration of the discovery of gold in 1862. Sponsored by the Whiskey Gulch gang of Canyon City and the Grant County Pioneer association, the event drew hundreds of people from Grant county and outside areas. The program was fast moving with no serious “hitches” and it met with the approval of the centennial visitors.

Following are a few centennial highlights gleaned by a representative of this newspaper:

