The Whiskey Gulch Gang can-can girls perform their high-kick dance routine Saturday, June 11, 2022, during the ‘62 Days Parade, which commemorates the discovery of gold in Canyon City in 1862. The 1962 centennial celebration was marked by the Blue Mountain Eagle with a special edition, excerpts of which appear on this page.
Three words, “a decided success,” best describe the Canyon City centennial celebration ceremony held Friday and Saturday in commemoration of the discovery of gold in 1862. Sponsored by the Whiskey Gulch gang of Canyon City and the Grant County Pioneer association, the event drew hundreds of people from Grant county and outside areas. The program was fast moving with no serious “hitches” and it met with the approval of the centennial visitors.
Following are a few centennial highlights gleaned by a representative of this newspaper:
Noticeable throughout the two days was the royal manner in which Queen Mary Grace Cozad reigned as queen of the Grant County pioneers and the Canyon City centennial. An Oregon pioneer, she rightfully and graciously wore the crown as queen of the two-day event.
Grant county people and those from out-of-county points described the parade as “one of the best” ever staged in Oregon. Well arranged and well organized, the parade depicted early days in Canyon City — Indians, covered wagons, miners and pioneers.
One of the highlights of the celebration was the buckaroo breakfast Friday morning at the fire hall in Canyon City. Preparation and serving of food to the large crowd was a smooth operation, carefully handled by the workers under the able supervision of L.M. “Buck” and Betty Lowary of Canyon City. The words, “simply delicious,” best describe the food served during the early morning hours.
Members of the recently organized Grant County Sheriff’s posse presented a snappy appearance in their uniforms. And, they did an outstanding job during the two days.
Adding to the historical interest of the celebration was the appearance of Abe Lincoln and his body guard at the centennial. Two Portland men, both engaged in the business world, play the roles, and they devote considerable time each year attending events in various parts of Oregon and other areas.
Adding color to the parade Saturday was the appearance of the white oxen from Vale, C.L. “Buck” Lieuallen’s old surrey in which Queen Mary Grace rode, and the Indians dressed in their beautiful garb.
Perhaps the most popular place in Canyon City last weekend was the Grant county museum. Hundreds of people visited the museum and inspected the many, many items of historical interest and value. On hand to greet them was the able curator, Charles W, Brown, wearing his goatee and pioneer day toggery complete with a black top hat.
Peace and order were maintained by the Grant county sheriff’s posse, the Whiskey Gulch gang posse, the Oregon state police and the Grant county sheriff.
Gov. and Mrs. Mark Hatfield greeted many Eastern Oregon people Friday when they appeared at the celebration. Governor Hatfield delivered an inspiring address when he appeared that afternoon at the annual pioneer day program.
