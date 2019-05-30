For fresh ideas on decorating with a Grant County twist, shoppers will want to check out “etc. A Unique Boutique” in downtown John Day.
All items in the store are made by local artists.
“The uniqueness of the shop is that everything is handmade here in Grant County,” said owner Sherrie Rininger.
There are a wide array of items, including outdoor and indoor decor for the home, such as wall hangings, lamps made with liquor bottles, wooden vases, rag rugs, painted rocks, wind chimes and throw pillows — to name just a few. Jewelry, cards, aprons, book bags, gift items and all sorts of unique creations also line shelves and tables in the shop.
Rininger started the business, located at 113 W. Main St., two and a half years ago to give creative people a place to sell their work year-round.
She started with seven artisans and now has items from a total of 20 people.
“We look for the unusual, from rock and plate art to wind chimes out of recycled bottles,” Rininger said. “We upscale, reuse and repurpose.”
A visit with Rininger can make decorating easy for those wanting to spruce up a porch, front or back.
There are painted rocks for the garden, flower plates to “plant” outside, wind chimes, decorative metal star wreaths made of barbed wire and friendly looking gnomes.
A colorful throw pillow can dress up an outdoor bench.
Rininger’s shop has a welcoming feeling upon entering and is full of fun and creative choices with a variety of themes: patriotic, country, hunting, forest, sports, animals, flowers, sunshine and more.
She said she hopes to include yard furniture and wall art down the road.
“I have hopes of expansion,” she said.
Etc. store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page. To contact Rininger, call 541-620-2638.
A few ideas for upcycling with items at home or from etc.:
• A springtime wreath or barn star for the front door.
• An old chair with a basket of silk flowers, such as tulips.
• A tall metal pail filled with lavender.
• A handpainted wooden or chalkboard welcome sign — this could sit vertically in a corner.
• A red wagon filled with containers of flowers.
• A wooden crate, set up vertically and topped with a plant in a pretty pot or a bird’s nest.
