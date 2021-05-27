Need a tiller, auger, bucket, jack hammer, stump grinder, trencher or sweeper? A compact track loader may be the perfect resource.
Bryan and Courtney Montague of Frontier Equipment in Mt. Vernon said their Bobcat MT52 provides the versatility and accessibility that makes it the ideal machine for anybody to use on home and garden projects.
“You don’t have to be an equipment expert to use the machine, which is really nice because I know there’s a lot of ladies out there that might be scared to learn how to use a machine,” Courtney said.
She used the machine herself on multiple occasions to haul freshly cut logs and other projects around her home.
The front of the MT52 compact track loader is interchangeable with various implements to accommodate any outdoor project. Courtney said that changing the attachments on the machine is quick and easy for any homeowner to do.
“It’s part of the machine that I want people to really know about,” Bryan said. “People can see a skid or excavator and most homeowners know what they are, but this is something that almost every homeowner can use.”
Bryan said his family used the machine a month ago to take a fence out. The Montagues also used the machine to clear out snow from the driveway and in front of their business with the angle broom attachment. Bryan said the machine also helps around the shop with pallet work.
Courtney said the machine being maneuverable in small areas and the options for multiple attachments to handle a wide variety of projects at once makes the machine ideal for tasks around the property. The multiple attachments also makes it easier for the homeowner since it requires renting out less machinery.
“This is one of those things that not a lot of people know about, but anybody can use it,” Bryan said.
The current attachments available for the MT52 are a tiller, angle broom, auger, bucket, pallet forks, jack hammer, stump grinder and a trencher.
Courtney said customers who rented out the machine had a great experience and enjoyed its size, which made it less intimidating compared to full-sized excavators or bigger machinery.
“It’s not intimidating. You get into an excavator, and the machinery in it will be intimidating for an average homeowner,” Bryan said. “But this is a small and simple machine, and you can easily maneuver it on any project.”
The Montagues also said the MT52 can help a homeowner save money.
“It’s small, it’s easy to use, it’s easy to put on attachments and it’s great for any project,” Courtney said. “That machine is something everybody can use.”
