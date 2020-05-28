As we welcome spring’s warmer weather, many Americans prepare for the uncomfortable and life-limiting months associated with seasonal allergies. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, more than 50 million citizens suffer each year.
Spring is often to blame as pollen is released by trees in its early stages, then grass as the season advances. While there is no straightforward cure for seasonal allergies, there are many ways you can prepare your home to limit its effect. Here are some ways to spring clean your living space and enjoy the comfortable temperatures without irritation.
Clean up the Clutter
When you begin your spring-cleaning chores, you can lessen the dust intrusion by eliminating clutter around the home. Make sure to eradicate areas with things like old rags, stacks of magazines and clothes you don’t wear.
Once your home is free and clear, give your carpet a quality cleaning. You can usually rent a commercial shampooer from a local hardware store or hire a professional cleaning service to make your floor covering pristine. Many types of carpet can hold allergens and distribute them into the air once they’re disrupted. After a deep cleaning, commit to vacuuming at least once a week to maintain its clean qualities.
Bedroom Cleaning
Since we spend so much time in our bedrooms, it’s important to ensure the area is clean and free of allergens. In addition to regular dusting, keep a few extra sets of bed sheets and pillowcases on hand.
They are notorious for holding dust mites or pollen that we bring home on our clothes or hair.
Try to wash them in hot water at least once a week and rotate different coverings so you’re not left without when life gets in the way of laundry.
Clean the Air
Spring invites pollen and other allergens into the air and your home. However, there are measures you can take to keep your living space clean and fresh. Check with an expert to inspect your house’s ventilation system and ductwork. If there are compromised components, intrusion like moisture and dust are commonly introduced.
You should also invest in high-quality air filters in your heating and cooling appliances. When your HVAC expert arrives for their regular maintenance, ask them about more high-efficiency options to increase your home’s defense.
