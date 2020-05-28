An exciting aspect of spring is the return of wildlife to your backyard. Flocks of birds and hungry squirrels will likely find a new place to call home throughout the neighborhood.
Welcome their friendly chatter by rewarding them with a favorite meal or birdbath to ensure they continue to make an appearance.
If your goal is to create a homestead that invites animals to feel safe and find a bite to eat, keep in mind that wildlife is to be respected. Make sure to remind children that wild animals are not obedient like their favorite pets and may become dangerous if they feel threatened. Watching and learning about these animals from a distance is a wholesome way to spend spring with your family.
Building a safe and attractive haven for animals to flock may not happen overnight, but by following these tips, your backyard will become an entertaining place for beautiful wildlife.
Water Sources
One of the most popular water sources we can offer animals is an attractive birdbath. Follow these tips from Cornell University to discover how to place it for the most impact.
Birds prefer baths that are low to the ground and located near shady areas.
Use stones or branches to line edges of the water so birds have a place to stand while drinking.
Water should be no deeper than one inch at the edges and two inches in the middle.
For a more enticing atmosphere, include dripping water to attract more wildlife.
Don’t forget to regularly clean the birdbath as its occupants will likely leave behind seeds, droppings and feathers.
Feeders
When considering which types of feeders to install, think of the wildlife you are trying to attract. If a colorful variety of birds is your intention, try to use several boxes that offer them different ways to eat. Some animals prefer to dine while perching, so a hanging feeder with posts will be more attractive. Other less-picky eaters will be fine with eating from a platform or suet style option.
Try to incorporate different types of seeds throughout your yard to learn what your local species are most interested in. Don’t be surprised to find animals like squirrels or deer visiting your yard to finish up the food that was knocked to the ground by hungry birds.
