Hunter with his dog

Getting permission to hunt on private land can greatly expand your hunting opportunities.

 123RF

Finding suitable lands to hunt on can be a challenging ordeal. Oftentimes, the most desirable lands lie in the hands of private owners, who can often be leery of giving strangers access to their property.

Oregon Hunters Association staffer and Oregon Access and Habitat Program board chair Amy Patrick said questions about where to hunt are some of the most common questions the OHA receives, especially from new hunters.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.