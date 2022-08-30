Finding suitable lands to hunt on can be a challenging ordeal. Oftentimes, the most desirable lands lie in the hands of private owners, who can often be leery of giving strangers access to their property.
Oregon Hunters Association staffer and Oregon Access and Habitat Program board chair Amy Patrick said questions about where to hunt are some of the most common questions the OHA receives, especially from new hunters.
“That’s always kind of a complex question when you break it down because of the dichotomy between public lands and private land. … What we’re finding is a lot of the game is on private land,” Patrick said.
One of the things Patrick and the organizations she is affiliated with always advocate for is the “ask first” mentality when seeking out hunting opportunities on private lands — entering private land without permission is trespassing. The key to gaining access is getting to know the landowners and establishing trust so they feel comfortable in opening up their property for hunters.
Sometimes getting to know landowners and building relationships based on trust with them isn’t possible. In those cases, Thomas points to the access & habitat program as a resource prospective hunters can use as a guide to finding landowners who are willing to allow hunters access to their lands.
Patrick said as chair of the state Access and Habitat Program board, she’s a “big believer in trying to make hunters more aware that these opportunities are out there.”
The Access and Habitat Program gives small grants to owners of private land that encourage them to open up their lands for access and for wildlife habitat improvement.
“There is a lot of private land acreage that is actually opened up through that program,” Patrick said.
Another resource available through the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for hunters seeking private lands for hunting is the hunt by reservation program. “It’s a little bit newer,” added Patrick.
Patrick said she thinks the hunt by reservation program mostly covers the western side of the state, but it works really well for goose hunting. The program allows landowners to set the times they will open their lands up to hunters and gives hunters the opportunity to make their hunt reservations immediately via the website.
“It’s kind of a nice opportunity for landowners to kind of set the metrics they’re comfortable with and for hunters to then be able to go on and access it really quickly,” she added.
Patrick said the No. 1 piece of advice she can give to hunters who are granted access to private lands and wish to hunt on private lands in the future is to show respect.
“Respect goes a long ways in the world of access and trying to establish relationships with landowners,” she said. “If somebody in this day and age opens up their property to strangers to come in and have access, man, we have to respect that. That means basic things like don’t litter and don’t damage the property. As soon as you do and the trust is broken, we likely lose that relationship and lose that land.”
