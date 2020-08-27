Trinyty Howard, the granddaughter of Neil and Jan Bauer, shot this buck last year.
Nissa Howard wrote, “After what was seeming to be a dud buck season, this boy ran across the highway in front of us heading right into the field where it was clear to shoot. Trinyty barrelled out of the truck with her gun and her Daddy right behind her. She put one in the chamber as she crossed the road and a within a minute or so the shot was heard. A happy and grateful girl. Proud parents and grandpa. Hunting in Grant County is a precious tradition.”
