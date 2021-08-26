A mild winter throughout the state produced excellent overwinter survival for big game species in all age classes.
However, the mild winter and lower spring snowpack means a drier summer, with potentially less green-up, and some parts of the state are showing signs of impending drought conditions.
In addition, the massive fall fires in the Santiam and McKenzie river canyons in the western Cascades severely burned a significant amount of deer and elk habitat that will take a few years to sprout regrowth. Nevertheless, the news isn’t all bad.
Here’s what a number of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists are saying about current big game populations in their districts.
Deer
There is good news for black-tailed deer on the North Coast, with Tillamook-based ODFW District Wildlife Biologist Dave Nuzum reporting, “We seem to be having a stable to increasing population.” He notes that last fall was an outstanding deer season. “It was one of the highest deer harvest we’ve ever seen,” he says.
“We had a very mild winter last year, and I suspect we had good overwinter survival,” says Chris Yee, district wildlife biologist in Springfield. “That bodes well for the upcoming hunting season.” Although black-tailed deer are at benchmark in his district, Yee is concerned about the effects of the Holiday Farm Fire that burned up all the vegetation in some areas, reducing both habitat and hunting access. Deer are especially susceptible. Elk will go somewhere else when habitat conditions don’t suit them. Deer, however, tend to stay in their home territory even when it’s not in their best interest, and they may be inclined to return to areas damaged by wildfire.
The situation is grimmer in the southwest part of the state. District Wildlife Biologist Tod Lum in Roseburg says, “I’m seeing low water conditions and other signs of summer drought.” In addition, the Archie Fire on the North Umpqua River did extensive habitat damage. Even though there will eventually be regrowth, it will have a short-term negative effect. Also, last year the area’s white-tailed deer population was hit with epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) that killed several hundred animals, dealing a significant blow to those animals.
Greg Jackle, district wildlife biologist based in Prineville, reports that they are still struggling with their mule deer population in the Ochoco Mountains region. He, like Lum, is seeing signs of possible severe drought, with the range bone-dry and the Crooked River water level much lower than typical. Hunting opportunities this fall may depend on whether there is enough spring and summer moisture to produce adequate forage.
The situation is better to the northeast in the Blue Mountains. “Deer seem to be doing pretty well,” says Assistant District Wildlife Biologist Ryan Platt in John Day. “We had overwinter survival of 80%, which is good, and our fawn ratios are high in the Murderers Creek and Northside units.” This year the fawn ratio is in the mid-30s per 100 does — up from the mid-20s in previous years. Platt is upbeat about hunting opportunities this year, with a good crop of yearling bucks.
“Deer came out of the winter with good fawn ratios, and buck ratios are up as well,” reports Assistant District Wildlife Biologist Lee Foster in Hines. “So it looks like mule deer numbers are moving up in the Harney District, with the exception of the Juniper and Beatys Butte units.”
“Hunting won’t be like it was 20 years ago,” he continues. “But it looks like we are having an overall increase in our mule deer population.”
Elk
As typical, elk numbers in northwest Oregon are good, with populations generally at management objective. “There was also a good calf crop last year so it will be a good opportunity to hunt spike bulls where it is legal,” says Nuzum.
The decline of logging on public lands on the west slope of the Cascade Mountains continues to stymie elk populations in that region. In addition, Chris Yee, of the ODFW Springfield office, has observed that elk in recently burned areas have moved to places with intact habitat, which will have a positive effect on the population. He noted that some elk herds crossed to the west side of the Calapooia River to spend the winter.
“The Forest Service has been doing habitat projects on the forest but they tend to be small scale,” says Yee. “Those help, but to be really effective those habitat projects need to be on a landscape scale.”
In the southwest, Lum has the same concerns for the effects of drought on elk as he does for deer. Last fall’s big fires haven’t helped any, either. While in the long run, habitat will improve in the burned areas, the temporary damage will hurt herds in the shorter term. Hunting access has also suffered in the fires’ aftermath. “I have had to cancel some controlled youth hunts because it wasn’t safe to hunt, or there were ongoing salvage operations and road repairs,” says Lum.
Prineville-based Greg Jackle says that overall elk numbers look good in his district, and hunters should expect typical opportunities. They have noticed a steep decline in hunter harvest success in the Maury Unit over the past few years. However, rather than a population decline, the biologists are thinking that the elk may be moving out of that unit. One theory is that juniper removal projects in the eastern part of the unit have eliminated trees that the elk used for cover. Because desert elk are very migratory, they may have just moved on. Another possibility is that they are relocating to the Ochoco Unit where there are more private landowners that tolerate elk on their properties. ODFW has an elk collaring study ongoing in the area that hopes to eventually answer some of these questions.
Out in the Blues, Platt says: “Elk are doing fine. We didn’t see a lot of bulls in our surveys, but we think that was because they were timbered up and we didn’t see them. We think the population is pretty much stable.”
In the High Desert District, Foster reports that the elk population is at or above management objective in all of their units. The Malheur River and Silvies are the desert units typically with the most elk.
Bighorn Sheep
Bighorn sheep are doing well in the Blue Mountains around the John Day region. Platt reports that they captured 15 bighorns from the McClellan herd to test for disease this year and the same for the Aldrich Mountain herd last year, with no signs of disease issues.
“Bighorns are pretty good in most places,” says Lee Foster in Hines. The population is stable, and there have been no disease issues with these desert herds as well.
However, bighorn herds farther northeast have been suffering from widespread bacterial pneumonia since 2020 that caused a major die-off in the Lookout Mountain herd and later spread to the Burnt River herd.
Rocky Mountain Goat
Rocky Mountain goats are doing well throughout their Oregon Range, including the newest population in the central Cascade Mountains near Mount Jefferson.
Says Platt of the Strawberry Mountains herd, “We have a pretty good kid to nanny ratio, and we have had no reports of dead or sick goats over the winter and spring.”
Along with bighorn sheep, hunters who draw a goat tag have high odds of success.
Pronghorn
While there are occasional ups and downs, Oregon’s pronghorn population is typically solid. “Pronghorn are doing really well throughout the Harney District, except for the Steens Unit where fawn ratios are a little lower than desirable,” says Foster. Overall, he says that populations are stable and should provide good hunting opportunities this year.
Bear and Cougar
Oregon continues to have a robust population of bears and cougars, with the largest cougar populations in northeast and southwest. The rule of thumb for bears is that their numbers increase the farther towards the coast and south you go.
Nuzum continues to report increasing cougar harvest on the North Coast, where cougars were rarely checked in the past, indicating an increasing population in that region. Interestingly, Platt in John Day reports that they are checking in fewer cougar than they used to, suggesting a potential drop in the population that may be connected to the decline in their mule deer prey base.
Most bear and cougar are harvested opportunistically while out hunting other game species.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.