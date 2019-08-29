If you haven’t tried a one-pan meal yet, and you’re looking for a new recipe for elk steaks, here is a winner for you. The mixture of three types of mustard and honey along with spices creates a meal that is bursting with flavor.
The recipe this meal was based on is one for poultry. One local hunter says elk steaks can be used with practically any chicken recipe, and this one is no exception.
Ingredients:
Elk
4 elk steaks
1/4 C. kosher salt (be sure to use kosher)
4 C. warm water
Olive oil
1 tsp. each of garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, dried parsley and salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/8 tsp. (a pinch) cayenne pepper
Honey-mustard mix
1/3 C. honey
2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
2 Tbsp. stone ground mustard
2 Tbsp. yellow mustard
Vegetables
2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 lbs. red potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1 lb. green beans, ends trimmed
Directions:
First, brine the elk steaks by combining the meat with the water and kosher salt in a resealable plastic bag or covered glass dish. Let sit at room temperature for 15-30 minutes. Be sure to use kosher salt because table salt will give a highly salty result! Remove elk and pat dry. This important step will tenderize the meat and eliminate some of the gamey taste.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Make the honey-mustard mix by combining the honey with the three types of mustard. Reserve a 1/4 cup of the mixture to drizzle on the elk before baking.
Parboil the potatoes. Add potatoes to a microwave-safe dish, and add enough water to cover it by a 1/4-inch. Cover and microwave for 6 minutes. Drain water and add potatoes to a lightly greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper. Toss to evenly coat, then move half of the potatoes to one side of the pan and half to the other, on the long sides of the pan.
Toss the green beans with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/8 teaspoon of pepper, or to taste, and place in the center of the potatoes (see photo).
Cover the vegetables with foil and bake for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and all the seasonings to a large bowl and stir. Rub spice mixture into the elk steaks. Using the 1/4 cup of honey-mustard sauce, coat both sides of the steaks and place in baking dish, spooning over the remaining sauce.
Add the elk steaks to the pan, recover with the foil and bake for 30 minutes at 400 degrees.
For best results, use a meat thermometer to check for doneness. The internal temperature of elk should be 130-140 degrees. At 150 degrees, the meat starts to dry out because of its lack of fat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.