Many of my younger acquaintances are shocked to learn that I own guns, and ask me why do I need one? I explain that I feel a lot more comfortable talking to a burglar at 2 a.m. when I am armed, and I need to have the means to deal with a skunk or possum in the henhouse, should the occasion arise. And yes, I might even go hunting, but the deer I shoot is named “rump roast,” not Bambi.

I also wish these same tenderfeet would stop saying “anyways” and “awesome!” Stop using the word “decimate” when you mean “devastate.” “Decimate” is only destroying one-tenth of the whole. Can’t anyone under 50 speak English anymore?

