There were those in our hunting party that questioned the wisdom of arming an undisciplined 11-year-old with a large-caliber semiautomatic weapon. “You let me know which way you’re going, and I’ll go in the opposite direction,” my big brother said.
“Maybe that’s not such a bad idea,” Uncle Ezra nodded.
The people that didn’t want me hunting anywhere near them were the overwhelming majority, so it was decided that I would be sent over to hunt by myself in “the saddle,” which was comfortably out of range of everyone else.
Personally, I preferred to hunt alone, so that there would be no witnesses to anything stupid that I might do. Besides, I knew that once the gunfire started on opening day, fleeing deer tended to run through the saddle, so if I were lying in wait there, I just might have a good chance to shoot something. The downside to the saddle was that it was one of the rare densely vegetated areas around, thick with closely spaced juniper thickets in the upper portions, and clogged with willow and wild elderberry down closer to the creek. It seemed to me to be the perfect place for the greenhorn with the “brush gun” to shoot his first deer.
I had learned to shoot with an antique single-shot .22 lever-action falling block. It instilled in me the love of lever-action rifles that continues with me to this day. Then I graduated to my mother’s 30-30 Winchester when she upgraded to a .308 Savage. On this occasion I was entrusted with the “brush gun,” a stubby-barreled .351 caliber Winchester semiautomatic that no one else wanted to use because of its limited range. Long on lead and short on powder, it was the least-preferred gun in our armory, deemed pretty much useless against mule deer out in the wide and open spaces of Eastern Oregon.
By daylight I was in position in my stand, but after an hour had elapsed and no deer had materialized, my mind began to wander and I had trouble concentrating on watching the saddle.
Far off to the east I could see three buzzards circling over Ferguson’s pasture. Looks like another sheep has died, I thought. And there’s a cloud that looks like Mickey Mouse, talking to Porky Pig! But of course, that’s impossible, as Mickey and Porky are with different comic strips…
I shake my head and try to keep focused. The rest of the party have evidently not seen any bucks either, because there has been absolutely no gunfire to stir things up.
Two hours is as much inactivity as any heavily armed 11-year-old can stand, so I decided to sneak down and see if I could bounce something out myself.
Directly in the center of the deepest, most overgrown part of the saddle I discovered a deer trail, or more correctly a deer superhighway, running from creek to creek; at the midpoint between the creeks another trail ran southward diagonally up the steep hillside. Lying in the intersection I discovered a doe and two nearly grown fawns, that stood up, yawned, squatted to pee, and then casually strolled off. Obviously, the deer grapevine had already alerted all the deer in the area as to how dangerous they considered me.
Well, nothing down here in the thick and shady, so I figured I might as well follow the side trail up the hill and take up a new stand on the opposite side of the saddle. No sooner had I begun my upward climb than I abruptly encountered a forked-horn buck coming down, and he was almost as startled as I was.
Neither the falling-block .22 nor the 30-30 Winchester that I was familiar with had anything like the push-button safety on the .351 — so while I was desperately fumbling with my weapon, the little buck had sensibly whirled around and went bounding back up the hill.
I finally get the little red button to pop out, throw up my gun and find the departing deer in the buckhorn sights. All I can see is hind-end and legs. I hesitate, knowing how much the ruining of the hindquarters is frowned upon among the hunters of my acquaintance. And is the rule “aim low if it’s an uphill shot, and high for a downhill shot,” or is it the other way around?
“Pull the trigger!” my reptilian brain is screaming, from somewhere down under my regular, thoughtful brain, “before it gets over the top of the ridge!” I only hear from my reptilian brain in crucial moments like this, and I know he’s right. I pull the trigger (“Squeeze, don’t pull!” my r. b. screeches). The little buck staggers, falls to his knees, tries to continue up the hill, then suddenly whirls around and comes charging back down the trail.
In all of the mountains of advice I had been subjected to over the years on how to hunt, no one had ever brought up the details of how to react to a charging deer. I had no idea that I had in fact incapacitated his left-front foreleg, and that he was coming back down the trail because he was incapable of going up the hill on three legs. My r. b. and I erroneously come to the hurried conclusion that this deer has decided that the best defense is a good offense and so he is attacking us, as certainly seemed to be his right.
“Shoot! Shoot!” my r. b. is screaming hysterically, so I did, at almost point-blank range, and he collapsed into a big ball of flying fur, much too close for me to avoid. Even though there was no possible way the buck could still have been alive, that did not keep him from slamming into me post-mortem and knocking me flying off into the underbrush.
Great, I thought dully, as I felt the blood trickling from my nose, I’ve killed a deer and he’s killed me. Extricating myself from where I was tangled upside-down in the juniper, I realized that my assessment of the situation might have been a teeny bit overdramatic. My only wounds, other than to my pride, seem to be just the bloody nose and a few bruises and scratches. Then my fertile mind began feverishly devising the best possible way to describe the successful bagging of my first buck to my hunting companions.
“One shot through the heart!” my stepfather acknowledges approvingly. I had removed all four of the buck’s lower legs when I had dressed him out, so that no one would notice the missing left fore-leg and foot.
“Thought I heard two shots,” my big brother states suspiciously.
“Had to put him out of his misery,” I state defensively.
“How could he have been having any misery if your first bullet went right through…” my brother started to ask, but thankfully he was interrupted by Uncle Ezra, who asked, “How far away was he when ya shot him?”
“Oh, not very far at all,” I shrug, “less than a hundred yards.” It seemed to me that being a modest, fairly honest but successful deer-slayer was far preferable to admitting that in actuality I had been forced to kill a pain-crazed deer in what I thought was self-defense.
