After years of applying, I managed to draw an antelope tag this year. The way things are going, I’ll be in my 70s before I draw another one. With more hunting now requiring a draw, and each draw requiring more points to get, hunting close to home is getting harder to do. While that may sound all doom and gloom, there are still lots of opportunities to go hunting these days for those willing to be a little flexible.

A good example is one of my first out-of-state hunts. My brother-in-law invited me on a muzzleloader hunt for Roosevelt elk in Washington. I had never hunted with a muzzleloader, never hunted Roosevelt elk, and never hunted Washington.

Rod Carpenter is a husband, father,

and a huntin’ fool.

