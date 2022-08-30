Who, when seeing a black powder muzzleloading rifle, doesn’t conjure mental images of coonskin cap-wearing frontiersmen hunting buffalo on the Great Plains? Or relive the highlights of “Jeremiah Johnson” or the unforgettable turkey shoot from “Sergeant York”? There is no doubt about it, muzzleloading is as American as apple pie and an easy hobby to pick up.
While it’s a complex undertaking, especially when getting started, it’s not impossible. Of course, first, you need a rifle. A good look at local regulations should be a part of the elimination process as some states allow nothing more than a traditional flintlock for certain seasons. Luckily Oregon isn’t that hard-nosed. At the gun show in April I became the proud new owner of a Lyman Great Plains .54 caliber caplock rifle.
First I bought cleaning supplies and jags, a nipple wrench, .54 caliber round balls and corresponding pre-lubed patches. The next purchase should be the Lyman “Black Powder Handbook” by Sam Fadala. It’s an excellent reference source containing lots of do’s and don’ts as well as pertinent load data. When Pyrodex and Triple 7 became available on the shelves, I bought powder and a measure. Next came a powder flask, some quick loaders, and a capper. Oh, yes, a capper is the tool that holds your percussion caps. The No. 11 percussion caps that I did not yet have.
Luckily, after only a few weeks of calling around to friends, some of those, too, were eventually located. Both factory and handmade primers came my direction.
Yes, you read that correctly. For around a 50-spot, you too can buy the No. 11 percussion cap-making tool. Basically, it utilizes aluminum pop cans being punched into the shape of a cap, then priming compound applied to the interior and voilà! Had this avenue not turned out, I was seriously considering calling my gunsmith to price the cost of a caplock-to-flintlock conversion. Even after securing primers, I elected to wait out the 110-degree heat wave — which kept us in the house, no farther than arm’s length away from the air conditioning — for fear of starting any wildfires.
Once I felt it prudent, I headed for the range double time. Ah, the simple pleasures of shooting! To load my rifle I measured the desired amount of powder from my flask and poured it down the barrel. After lightly tapping the side of the barrel to settle the powder at the bottom, I started a round ball on a pre-lubed patch. Retrieving the ramrod from its home in the hangers, I seated the bullet and patch atop of the powder charge. After replacing the ramrod, I applied the No. 11 cap to the nipple and took aim. When I squeezed the trigger, a euphoric “ka-boom” echoed up the canyon as I was surrounded in a cloud of white smoke. That, friends, is a real kick in the pants!
My friend Dave Traylor holds the Oregon state record for non-typical mule deer buck taken with a muzzleloader. He took this beast of a buck — Boone and Crockett 228 4/8 points — clear back in 1973. I have spent considerable time picking his brain on all kinds of matters relating to hunting, shooting and firearms in general. To cut to the chase, whenever you are swimming in new or unfamiliar waters, it is wise to find yourself a mentor.
Walt Gentis, Mike Browning and Don Mooney have also lent me an ear and their advice on the subject. If there is anyone you know that has any experience with muzzleloaders, I would advise that you add spending some time with them to your list of things to do. Their stories alone are worth the time, and their experience will save you more than a few headaches.
After lots of practice, I one day hope to take my Lyman .54 after deer and elk. The .54 caliber roundball weighs in at an impressive 230 grains, making it plenty of bullet to handle either animal. Even though I drew some great tags this year, my desired muzzleloader hunt was not one of them. No matter, that gives me even more time to practice and familiarize myself with this exceedingly fun weapon. If you’ve not made room for one of these in your gun safe, I highly recommend it.
