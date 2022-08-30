Who, when seeing a black powder muzzleloading rifle, doesn’t conjure mental images of coonskin cap-wearing frontiersmen hunting buffalo on the Great Plains? Or relive the highlights of “Jeremiah Johnson” or the unforgettable turkey shoot from “Sergeant York”? There is no doubt about it, muzzleloading is as American as apple pie and an easy hobby to pick up.

While it’s a complex undertaking, especially when getting started, it’s not impossible. Of course, first, you need a rifle. A good look at local regulations should be a part of the elimination process as some states allow nothing more than a traditional flintlock for certain seasons. Luckily Oregon isn’t that hard-nosed. At the gun show in April I became the proud new owner of a Lyman Great Plains .54 caliber caplock rifle.

Dale Valade is a local country gent with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

