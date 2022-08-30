Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Sgt. Erich Timko, left, and Senior Trooper Khris Brandon hold up antelope and deer heads from a poaching investigation they are conducting in the Murderers Creek hunting unit.
After a judge sentenced a Hines couple for their part in killing at least seven elk while shooting into a fleeing herd in December, an Oregon State Police fish and wildlife officer talked about the high cost of poaching.
OSP Fish and Wildlife Sgt. Erich Timko said the people who had reported the unlawful take of the antelope buck had waited 12 years to draw the tag and had gone out several days before the start of the season to scout the area and prepare to harvest the animal.
“They spent their week scouting the area and doing everything right,” Timko said. “And then somebody shoots it before the season opens and is cheating the system and then cheating them out of an opportunity they had been waiting for 12 years.”
Timko said the reason regulations are set up the way they are — from the length of the season to the number of tags issued — is based on biological data with a goal of maintaining a healthy wildlife population.
“Poaching goes beyond just taking an animal out of season,” he said. “It really is cheating.”
Nonetheless, Timko stressed, the vast majority of hunters he and his division come into contact with are practicing lawful and ethical hunting.
“By and large,” he said, “it’s a positive impact, and that’s the great part of our job.”
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
Office: 541-575-0710
Cell: 971-263-3444
Email:steven@bmeagle.com
