Grant County is loaded with opportunities for outdoor recreation, and hunting is among the most popular. And no wonder — with eight northeastern big game units located either partially or fully within its borders, the county has plenty to offer both bow and rifle hunters.

Prairie City is the gateway to the Strawberry Mountain Wilderness. Dayville is a popular jumping-off point for deer, sheep and elk hunting, as well as upland game birds. Mt. Vernon has premier mule deer and Rocky Mountain elk hunting. Monument is known for its fishing, hunting and whitewater rafting. Seneca is great for pronghorn, Rocky Mountain elk and mule deer. Long Creek has a reputation for trophy mule and whitetail deer, along with Rocky Mountain elk.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.