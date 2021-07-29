The Painted Hills is the place to go to experience a little bit of mars on earth.
The most popular of the three units that make up the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, the sweeping banded badlands are brushed with brilliant hues of orange, red and gold that a tell a story of past climates.
Volcanoes and changing climate patterns formed the hills and colors over 35 million years ago. Over the years, layers of ash and soil mixed with mineral, plant matter and erosion slowly formed the hills we see today.
While the the Painted Hills are stunning any time of the day, they are most photogenic in the late afternoon. This is because the light and moisture levels drastically affect the tones and hues visible in the hills. A rainstorm greatly amplifies the ribbons of red and orange dotted with spatters of gold.
The windswept landscape and smoothly sculpted marbled rock add to the park’s beauty.
The park takes on different appearances depending on the time of year. As a result, the views are ever-changing throughout the seasons.
Trails to hike at the Painted Hills
The Painted Hills Unit has five trails to hike. All have a different starting point along the main road that snakes its way through the hills. Although they are short, they offer fantastic views of a variety of different colors. Each path has a parking area and is well marked. There are several spots along the way where you can stop and appreciate the views, plus a few benches.
Carroll Rim Trail: The trail is moderately strenuous and covers a mile and half roundtrip. It is the longest hike in the unit and climbs to an elevation of 400 feet. The panoramic view of the Painted Hills is an excellent payoff once reaching the top.
Painted Hills Overlook Trail: Covers a half a mile roundtrip and is mostly flat the entire way. The short path leads up to a sweeping vista of the surrounding hill and many opportunities for photos.
Painted Cove Trail: The trail covers a quarter-mile roundtrip. It is the most popular trail and by far the most accessible, featuring a boardwalk on a portion of the trail. It features an abundance of colors and vibrant rocks that showcase the unit’s beauty.
Leaf Hill Trail: This trail covers a quarter-mile and has been extensively excavated, offering interpretive signs along the trail explaining the history of the area.
Red Scar Knoll Trail: This trailhead, called Red Hill on the road signs, leads to a quarter-mile trail to a hill of bright yellow and red clays.
Driving directions
From John Day, follow Highway 26 west for about 73 miles — through the town of Mitchell and about 9 miles beyond — and turn right on Bridge Creek Road/Burnt Ranch Road at the signs for the monument. Travel about 2 miles on Bridge Creek Road/Burnt Ranch Road and then turn left on Bear Creek Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.