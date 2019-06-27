The Grant County Economic Development office offers a wide variety of assistance, both in knowledge with business and organization planning and the ability to connect with funding and other resources to promote economic growth. Both business and community groups provide essential services and infrastructure on a continuing basis to help Grant County be a more livable place.
Economic Development has been successful this year with Grant County being awarded a $1.5 million federal Community Development Block Grant for the design and construction of Heart of Grant County’s domestic trauma service center. This project will take approximately one to two years to complete and will result in the ability for Heart of Grant County to improve and increase services for victims of domestic violence in our area.
Another successful project that will be completed soon are improvements for the Lake Creek Youth Recreational Camp. The Gray Family Foundation awarded $25,000 to the camp for needed camp repairs as well as new beds and mattresses. In addition to funds for the repairs and materials, this project includes a substantial time commitment from community volunteers from both Lake Creek and Sleep in Heavenly Peace. SHP has a new chapter in Grant County, and the organization is a group of volunteers dedicated to building, delivering and assembling top-notch bunk beds for children and families in need.
The 2019 John Day Farmers Market manager, Stephanie LeQuieu, is also funded this year by Economic Development. The market provides an opportunity for area businesses, individuals and organizations to sell fresh, locally grown food as well as a variety of locally made products. Several have used the farmers market as a testing ground for the viability of their business.
Whether starting a business or deciding to improve or expand one, Economic Development is a great resource for information for the decision-making process. Some of the services available include business planning, marketing assistance, information on regulations and resources to help develop an idea. The office also has information on business loan and grant programs, especially those that will create employment, and the office can provide guidance with the application process.
Economic Development also helps community organizations that need assistance with planning, leadership, marketing and funding resources.
The Economic Development office is located at 530 E. Main St., Suite 10, in John Day. For additional information or an appointment, call 541-575-1555 or visit grantcountyoregon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.