PRAIRIE CITY — For those strapped for time, a quick hike to Strawberry Lake is a great way to take in the snow-capped peaks, alpine lakes and waterfalls that highlight the Strawberry Mountain Wilderness.
The mountain and nearby Strawberry Creek were named by homesteader Nathan Willis Fisk “because there were abundant wild strawberries.”
The mountain was initially named “Strawberry Butte,” but everyday use changed it to Strawberry Mountain, which now appears on official maps.
In 1984, the Oregon Wilderness Act more than doubled the original area of the Strawberry Mountain Wilderness to its current total of 68,700 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service
Strawberry Lake formed during the ice age, when massive landslides dammed the gorge. A thousand years ago a glacier filled the valley from both sides until the ice melted and the unsupported cliffs on both sides collapsed.
The lake radiates expansive and blue and is flanked on both sides by rugged mountain peaks while glassy creeks feed the body of water.
The stocked lake offers brook and rainbow trout for those interested in fishing.
The shortest and easiest way to enjoy the full beauty of this scenic high country lake is a 4-mile loop that takes you all the way around the shoreline before heading back to the trailhead. This hike features 550 feet of elevation gain and is open from July to November.
If you’re up for a longer trek, you can keep going for another 0.9 mile from the head of the lake to 60-foot Strawberry Falls. From the top of the falls, a 0.4-mile spur will take you to Little Strawberry Lake.
Fit and adventurous hikers may want to tackle 9,038-fot Strawberry Peak, the highest point in the range. That hike, generally open from August through October, makes for a 13-mile round trip with 3,300 feet of elevation gain.
According to the Forest Service, water from springs, lakes, ponds, and streams should have proper treatment before drinking. No matter how pure it may look, surface water should be considered unsafe to drink until adequately treated. The Forest Service recommends boiling the water.
