Pros pick up first win of season
JOHN DAY — The Grant Union football team got into the win column this week with a 30-12 victory over the Lyle/Wishram Cougars on Friday, Sept. 30, at Grant Union High School. The win is the first for the Pros on the season after starting 0-4 in the inaugural season of nine-man football at the Class 2A level.
Panthers crush Huntington for second straight win
PRAIRIE CITY — The Burnt River/Prairie City football team won its second straight game in rebounding from a two-game skid with a resounding 62-0 blanking of the Huntington Locomotives on Friday, Sept. 30, in Prairie City.
Fifth-ranked Lady Pros take trio of matches
JOHN DAY — The fifth-ranked Grant Union Lady Prospector volleyball team won a trio of home matches in dominant fashion, notching a match win on Thursday, Sept. 29, before emerging 2-0 in a doubleheader on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The match on the 29th was a Blue Mountain Conference matchup with Weston-McEwen that saw the Lady Pros emerge with a 3-1 victory.
The Lady Pros won the first two games 25-22 and 28-26 to head into the third game looking for a sweep. The Lady Tigerscots prevented the shutout, winning the game 25-22 and setting up a fourth game between the two teams.
The fourth game would be the end of the line for the Lady Tigerscots. The Lady Pros rebounded from their Game 3 loss to close out the match with a 25-23 win in Game 4 to win the match 3-1.
The first match of the doubleheader on Oct. 1 was another league matchup, this time with Enterprise, and the Lady Pros once again emerged with a 3-1 win. Like the matchup on Sept. 29, the Lady Pros would take a commanding 2-0 match lead following 27-29 and 25-8 wins in Games 1 and 2.
The Lady Pros would fall in the third game 25-13 to find themselves once again looking to stop a rally after being up two games to none. The Lady Pros would once again blunt a rally in the fourth game, taking the game 26-24 and the match 3-1.
The second game of the doubleheader was another Blue Mountain Conference showdown, this time against Heppner. There would be no drama in this match as the Lady Pros would win 3-0 with in games of 25-23, 25-23 and 25-22.
The trio of wins leave the Lady Pros sitting at 13-6 on the season with a perfect 4-0 league record. The Lady Pros will look to keep their momentum going when they travel to Stanfield for a league matchup on Thursday, Oct. 6. The match has a 5 p.m. tipoff.
Lady Panthers continue winning ways
PRAIRIE CITY — The sixth-ranked Prairie City Lady Panthers shook off their first High Desert League loss of the season with a trio of 3-0 victories on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1. The first match of the three-game series was a home matchup with league foe Huntington.
The Lady Panthers were dominant, posting scores of 25-11, 25-11 and 25-15 to win the match 3-0 with little drama. The second and third matches took place at Monument High School on Oct. 1 and were largely one-sided affairs as well.
The early matchup pitted the Lady Panthers against Jordan Valley. The first two games were very one-sided with scores of 25-15 and 25-18, leaving the Lady Panthers seeking a sweep in the third game.
The pivotal Game 3 was much more competitive than the first two but still saw the Lady Panthers emerge victorious with a score of 26-24 and a 3-0 sweep of the match.
The final matchup of the three-game stretch for Prairie City saw the team face off with Grant County rival Dayville/Monument. The Lady Panthers were again dominant, posting scores of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-14 to take the match 3-0.
The wins push Prairie City’s record to 16-4 on the year with a 3-1 High Desert League record. The Lady Panthers will look to add more matches to the win column when they travel to Halfway for a non-league matchup against Pine Eagle on Friday, Oct. 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Young D/M volleyball squad falls to Jordan Valley
MONUMENT — The Dayville/Monument Lady Tigers gained experience but ultimately fell to the Jordan Valley Lady Mustangs 3-0 on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Monument High School. The matchup between the Lady Tigers and Lady Mustangs was the first of two games the Lady Tigers played on Saturday.
The other was a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Lady Panthers of Prairie City. Game scores for the matchup with Jordan Valley were 25-4, 25-23 and 25-9. The two losses leave the Lady Tigers at 2-8 on the season with an 0-4 record in the High Desert League.
The Lady Tigers are in action next on Saturday, Oct. 8, when they travel to Prairie City to face the red hot Lady Panthers. The match has a noon tipoff.
