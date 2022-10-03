Pros pick up first win of season

JOHN DAY — The Grant Union football team got into the win column this week with a 30-12 victory over the Lyle/Wishram Cougars on Friday, Sept. 30, at Grant Union High School. The win is the first for the Pros on the season after starting 0-4 in the inaugural season of nine-man football at the Class 2A level.

