Friday, Feb. 1

Grant Union wrestling (girls) @ state qualifier in Thurston, 12 p.m.

Prairie City basketball @ Jordan Valley, 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys (MT)

Long Creek/Ukiah basketball @ Adrian, 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys (MT)

Dayville/Monument basketball @ Huntington, 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys

Grant Union basketball vs. Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m. boys, 5:30 p.m. girls

Saturday, Feb. 2

Grant Union dance @ Stayton competition, 10 a.m.

Grant Union wrestling (boys) @ Bank of Eastern Oregon Tournament in Heppner, 10 a.m.

Grant Union wrestling (girls) @ state qualifier in Thurston, 10 a.m.

Prairie City basketball vs. Huntington, 2 p.m girls, 3:30 p.m. boys

Long Creek/Ukiah basketball vs. Burnt River in Long Creek, 2 p.m. girls, 3:30 p.m. boys

Dayville/Monument basketball @ Crane, 2 p.m. girls, 3:30 p.m. boys

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Prairie City basketball vs. Dayville/Monument, 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys"

Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. She can be contacted at angel@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.