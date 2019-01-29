Friday, Feb. 1
Grant Union wrestling (girls) @ state qualifier in Thurston, 12 p.m.
Prairie City basketball @ Jordan Valley, 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys (MT)
Long Creek/Ukiah basketball @ Adrian, 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys (MT)
Dayville/Monument basketball @ Huntington, 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys
Grant Union basketball vs. Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m. boys, 5:30 p.m. girls
Saturday, Feb. 2
Grant Union dance @ Stayton competition, 10 a.m.
Grant Union wrestling (boys) @ Bank of Eastern Oregon Tournament in Heppner, 10 a.m.
Grant Union wrestling (girls) @ state qualifier in Thurston, 10 a.m.
Prairie City basketball vs. Huntington, 2 p.m girls, 3:30 p.m. boys
Long Creek/Ukiah basketball vs. Burnt River in Long Creek, 2 p.m. girls, 3:30 p.m. boys
Dayville/Monument basketball @ Crane, 2 p.m. girls, 3:30 p.m. boys
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Prairie City basketball vs. Dayville/Monument, 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys"
