Jolynn Radinovich had a dream the night before she bagged her mule deer this hunting season.
“I dreamed a small deer would pass by before I shot my buck,” Radinovich said.
And, she said, that is precisely how it went down.
In October, with about an hour of daylight left, Radinovich, through a pair of broken binoculars, looked out over the landscape, and sure enough, a small deer scurried by.
Seconds later, about 250 yards out, a large buck trotted up, and with one shot, Radinovich downed the four-point buck.
“I didn’t realize how big he was at the time,” she said. “My friend asked me if I was shooting at sticks because he was so far away.”
According to Boone and Crockett’s guidelines, the rack, after drying for 60 days, measured 196 3/8 inches.
“I guess dreams do come true,” said Radinovich.
Radinovich was especially proud to have shot the buck with the gun her grandfather gave her.
“He loves to hear the stories about the animals I have shot with the gun that he got for me,” said Radinovich. “He calls me his sharpshooter.”
Hunting has always been a family affair. Radinovich’s dad was the first person she called when she bagged the buck. Then her mom helped her harvest the deer for meat.
