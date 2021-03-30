Get your disc ready this spring.
John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District recently made available again a nine-hole Frisbee golf course at the Seventh Street Complex called the Rattlesnake Ridge Disc Golf Course.
The nine baskets are out for people of all ages to enjoy.
“We wanted to get people outside to enjoy a COVID-friendly activity and give them a chance to exercise by walking our course on nice days,” said Program Manager RC Huerta. “It’s a game for all ages. Kids can play it, adults can play it, older adults can play it and enjoy the sport.”
Huerta said the course is still a work in progress as new tee boxes and course signage are being added, but the course is available for anybody to use.
The new tee signage will include the distance from tee to basket and have a QR code, which can be scanned with a cellphone to take a player directly to the course map image and details. A map of the course is available on Google Earth that details the tee locations and the distance from tee to basket.
Huerta said to find the map, people can go jdccparksandrec.org, hover the mouse over “Parks” and then over “7th Street” on the home page. Click on the Frisbee golf tab and then click on “Google Earth Course Map” to access the map.
“We just got signage ordered, and I finished up with the baskets and tees, and the signage will show them which number tee they’re at along with QR codes at each tee sign,” Huerta said. “I’m going to also build four-by-eight-foot tee boxes that are standard tournament size.”
There are no fees at the moment to rent out the discs, but there are plans to make a donation box or kiosk at the beginning of the course along with information on the course. The donations would help cover maintenance, the program or new discs, according to Huerta. The baskets are available all day.
For questions on the program or to request equipment to play, people can get in contact with Huerta at jdccparksandrec.rc@gmail.com or leave a message at the office number at 541-575-0110. Huerta said to make sure to give a notice in advance to rent discs.
“This is a big opportunity for anybody because this can be played at any time,” Huerta said. “Ideally, the long-term goal of this is to have a drop-in disc golf league or bring in people from outside of the county, when the time is right, to host tournaments and have everybody enjoy the course and park.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.