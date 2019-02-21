The Prairie City Panther boys basketball team won the District 8-1A High Desert League Tournament championship title with the Crane Mustangs taking second place and the Jordan Valley Mustangs third.
The Jordan Valley Mustang girls won the District 8 championship with Crane taking second and the Adrian Antelopes third.
Named to the boys All-Tournament First Team were Prairie City senior Levi Burke, Prairie City junior Cole Deiter, Jordan Valley senior Zeke Quintero, Crane junior Chase Joyce and Crane senior Jacob Dunn.
The boys All-Tournament Second Team includes Prairie City senior Syd Holman, Prairie City sophomore Jojari Field, Jordan Valley junior Cort Skinner, Crane senior Brian Clark and Adrian freshmen Gavin Bayes and Conley Martin.
Named to the girls All-Tournament First Team were Jordan Valley seniors Regann Skinner and Taylor Warn, Jordan Valley sophomore Kiana Quintero, Crane freshman Kelsie Siegner and Crane sophomores Shelie Doman and Riley Davis.
The girls All-Tournament Second Team includes Prairie City sophomore Samantha Workman, Dayville/Monument seniors Faythe Schafer and Kyla Emerson and Adrian senior Sadey Speelmon.
The Dayville/Monument Tigers boys and girls teams each won the All-Tournament Sportsmanship Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.