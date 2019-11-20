First TeamDenali Twehues, senior, setter
Honorable MentionBrooklyn Near, senior, outside hitter
Aubrey Bowlus, senior, outside hitter
The Prairie City Panthers, also in the High Desert League, had All-League honors listed in a previous article “Prairie City volleyball team ends season at state first round in Joseph.”
