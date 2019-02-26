A youth AAU girls basketball tournament, hosted by the local Hot Shotz team, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 2, in Prairie City School’s new gym with games running every hour.
The Hot Shotz team, led by head coach Justin Jacobs and assistant coach Zane Rookstool, includes seven girls in grades 3-4 from Prairie City, John Day and Dayville.
The traveling team started practicing in October with games beginning in late December.
Other teams scheduled to compete in the March 2 tournament include Pilot Rock, Echo, Athena and Burns, with girls in grades 3-5.
Admission is free for spectators, and concessions will be available as a fundraiser for the Hot Shotz.
