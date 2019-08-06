Ten youth steer owners competed with their animals in a July 20 Steer Jackpot organized by Abby Winegar of Prairie City High School.
Winegar spearheaded the two-hour event for her senior project and as a way to benefit the Grant County Family Heritage Foundation.
She donated all the proceeds from the entry fees to the foundation.
Participants in the steer jackpot are often 4-H or FFA youth, or they may just raise and sell steers at auction without attending fair.
The contest allows youths to see how they can improve in showmanship and other areas.
“It’s kind of like fair, but you don’t sell your animal and it’s just steer,” Winegar said of the event.
Raney Anderson of Izee exhibited the Champion Market Steer, and Zoey Justus of Baker City had the Reserve Champion Market Steer.
Tanner Grant of Burns was Champion Showman and Justus was named Reserve Champion Showman.
Winegar said she competed in a sheep jackpot in Prineville a few years ago, but this was the first time she attended — and organized — a steer jackpot.
This will be Winegar’s third time showing steer at the fair.
The youths at the jackpot gathered in the Heritage Barn where the judge Jessica Bayley of Heppner shared information on showmanship, including not wearing a hat when you enter the show, Winegar said.
She said the participants learned what to expect from a judge.
“I think a lot of kids made new friends,” she said. “Two 10-year-olds had a blast and looked up to the older exhibitors.”
She added, “It’s nice to have something for the youth of Grant County to do in the summer.”
Winegar said she’d like the event to continue next year, and if any juniors would be interested in organizing it, she’s willing to help them.
Gibco sponsored Bob Berg buckles for the champions, Timbers Bistro donated hydro flasks for the reserve champions and Les Schwab Tire Center paid for the judge.
