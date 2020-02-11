John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation's adult basketball league saw a considerable increase in interest and involvement this year with its expansion to surrounding areas, including Spray, Prairie City, Burns and Monument.
With names for teams like "Hoops I did it Again," "Basket Brawlers" and "Dirty Mitch and the Boyz" program manager RC Huerta said the goals for the league this year were to give people a place to have fun, be competitive and stay in shape over the winter.
The league started in December and wraps up in mid February. The league has been playing every Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Grant Union High School gym.
Huerta said he has been pleased with the overall attitude and collective camaraderie of the league's participants.
Huerta, who is also the Grant Union boys basketball head coach, said a couple of his players moonlight as scorekeepers and that has been good for them to get a global perspective of how the game is played.
"Anytime kids can see the game from another perspective, that is a good thing," said Huerta, "especially from an officiating and score-keeping perspective."
Huerta also said that a couple of the players from the girls team volunteer their time as well.
Additionally, in the adult league, the participants referee games, said Huerta.
Many of these referees officiating have gone on to officiate high school games for Oregon School Activities Association, said Huerta.
The adult league has been a great place for them to train, he said.
Huerta said the next adult league will be the Grant County Cornhole League, which will be from June to August every other Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at John Day City Park. He said it is a "drop in" league so there is no obligation. The cost is $5 per person with teams of two.
