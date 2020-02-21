The Prairie City boys basketball team defeated Adrian Friday 65-50 in their first game in the High Desert League Tournament.
The Panthers got off to a rough start in the first period. In the first couple of minutes of play, Adrian had as much as a 5-point lead.
At the end of the first half, Adrian and the Panthers were tied up at 38.
Senior Cole Deiter dropped 20 points on 8 field goals and hit four out of six of his free-throws.
Sophomore Marcus Judd and Junior Jojari Field combined for 30 points.
Judd knocked down 6 field goals and was 50 percent at the free-throw line while Field drained three 3-point jumpers and piled on two field goals and went two of three at the free-throw line.
For Panthers head coach Bo Workman the first period was too close for comfort.
"We can't afford even to slip a little bit, Workman said. "We have a target on our backs, we're the team to beat and guys are going to play hard to beat us."
Junior Jayden Winegar said shots were not falling early on, but after making adjustments, the Panthers found their footing.
"We pulled through, it was tough in the beginning, but we pulled through."
