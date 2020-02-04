Allen to play softball for Mt. Hood Community College Steven Mitchell Steven Mitchell Reporter Author email Feb 4, 2020 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Grant Union senior Taylor Allen has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Mt. Hood Community College. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grant Union senior Taylor Allen has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Mt. Hood Community College. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Canyon City Grant County John Day Steven Mitchell Reporter Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710. Author email Follow Steven Mitchell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section +3 Arizona Wildcats' veterans starting to step up as Cats near midway point of Pac-12 season Dantonio resigns as Michigan State football coach DANIEL WRIGHT Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesInvestigators perplexed by death, mutilation of another Oregon cowIdaho teenager searches for forever homeA deer hunting dream come trueThree cops 'irresponsible' in face of colleague's life-threatening injuries at police academyJewish Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel celebrates 125 years in Idaho this yearArchaeologists studying Chinese mining sites on Malheur National Forest in Grant CountyCurrent Oregon driver's licenses won't work to board commercial aircraft starting Oct. 1Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Marriage is the bestA Pig is a PigPrairie City finishing projects, fighting against theft Images Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.