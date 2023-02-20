A day after dishing out a lopsided loss, the Prairie City/Burnt River boys basketball team found themselves on the other side of a rout, suffering a 64-49 semifinal loss to Adrian in the High Desert League championship tournament on Friday, Feb. 17, at Grant Union High School.
Cole Teel would hit a three to start the game and give the Panthers a quick 3-0 lead. Adrian would then go on a 9-0 run in response to take a 9-3 lead with just under 5:00 left in the first.
Uncharacteristic Panther turnovers would see the Antelopes increase their lead to 16-6 to force a Panther timeout with 2:02 left in the first. The Panthers would score the final four points of the frame following the timeout, cutting the Adrian lead to 16-10 headed into the second quarter.
The Panthers would take their first lead since Teel’s opening three in the second, riding a 7-2 run to go up 23-22. A pair of lead changes would see the Panthers ultimately clinging to a slim 26-25 lead with just over 2:00 remaining in the half.
The Antelopes would go on a 7-0 run to close the first half, taking a 32-26 advantage into the intermission. The Panthers would cut the Antelope lead to 34-30 in the third, but the Antelopes would score three straight to go back up by seven at 37-30 with 5:32 left in the third.
The Antelopes would lead by 10 with less than a minute in the third before hitting a dagger of a three with :15 left to take a 47-34 lead into the fourth. The Antelopes hit the first four field goals in the final quarter, increasing their lead to 55-34.
Teel would hit a field goal to break the Antelope run and a three in the final two minutes of the game, but the Antelope lead was just too much. Scoring five unanswered to end the game still resulted in the Panthers suffering a 64-49 loss that ended their High Desert League championship hopes.
Cole Teel and Doyal Lawrence led the Panthers on offense, finishing the game with 12 points each. Wes Voigt also finished the day in double digits, posting 10 points of his own for the Panthers.
“The boys played great, probably a good solid three quarters,” Prairie City/Burnt River coach Bo Workman said.
“They threw a press on us, which we knew they were going to do. We just panicked a little bit and turned the ball over too many times,” he added.
The loss dropped the Panthers into the third- and fourth-place game with the loser of Crane and Four Rivers on Saturday, Feb. 18.
